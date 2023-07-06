Amazon Prime Day's best Xbox controller deal has come early

Amazon Prime Day has come early for Xbox players, who can currently pick up the Stellar Shift Xbox Wireless Controller at its lowest price yet while stocks last.

This special edition variant of the Xbox Wireless Controller doesn't get discounted often, and stock typically sells through quickly when it does receive one. So we say it's best to grab one now for just $57.09 at Amazon while you're able. Additionally, we expect more colorways for the gamepad to have their prices cut when Amazon Prime Day 2023 occurs next week on July 11 - 12.

This is certainly one of the best early Amazon Prime Day Xbox controller deals ahead of the sales event. It's quite rare for Xbox's color variants to be discounted, but when it does happen, it's usually as part of Black Friday later in the year or during the Prime Day gaming deals.

It's a strong start for Prime Day Xbox Series X deals, then, with the event not being officially underway just yet. But despite that, some strong controller deals are already seeping in, with the Stellar Shift pad currently beating the $60 retail price of the standard Carbon Black Xbox Wireless controller, even if not by much.

Best early Prime Day Xbox controller deal

Xbox Wireless Controller - Stellar Shift Edition: was $69.99 now $57.09 at Amazon

Save 18% - The Stellar Shift variant of the Xbox Wireless Controller presents a stunning metallic blue-on-purple aesthetic that's sure to stand out among your gaming setup. It's the best discount we've seen yet for the gamepad colorway in the US, so well worth grabbing now while stocks last.



Xbox Wireless Controller - Blue: $59 at Amazon

For reference, the blue Xbox Wireless Controller retails at Amazon US for $64.99 (currently down to $59). You're saving money right now if you buy the Stellar Shift variant. However, come Prime Day, the more standard pads will likely be in stock for cheaper.



The Xbox Wireless Controller, perhaps unsurprisingly, ranks highly in our best Xbox controllers guide. Whether you're after a spare or a new main pad, it's one of the best controllers this generation thanks to a comfy grip, smart button placement, and reasonable price point.

Granted, the current discount isn't a massive saving over the $70 retail price, and the special edition controller has hovered around the $60 mark for the past few months. That doesn't change that it's the lowest price we've seen yet for it, but it's not by much. That said, there's potential it'll dip lower when Amazon Prime Day begins for real.

If you're looking for a steeper discount, sellers in Amazon's 'New & Used' section are currently selling various Xbox Wireless Controllers at cheaper prices. However, most of these won't qualify for next-day Prime shipping, and varying seller ratings mean a quality delivery is not guaranteed.

More of today's best early Prime Day Xbox controller deals

