Baldur's Gate 3 gets five nominations in this year's Gayming Awards 2024

The nominations for this year's Gayming Awards 2024 have been announced, and somewhat predictably, Baldur's Gate 3 has managed five nominations across four categories.

The Awards showcase, which will take place on April 7, 2024, at 2pm PT/ 5pm ET/ 10pm UK is a celebration of "queer geek culture," according to the official website, and will be broadcast from a set in Los Angeles. The main live stream on Gayming Magazine's Twitch and TikTok accounts will have a Spanish language co-stream on TikTok as well as a captioned stream on YouTube.

So far, Baldur's Gate 3 has received five nominations across four categories for Best LGBTQ Character, Authentic Representation Award, Gayming Magazine Readers Award, and Game of the Year. Larian Studios itself got an extra nomination for an Industry Diversity Award.

This should come as no surprise as Baldur's Gate 3 has given an authentic and fantastic representation of LGBTQ characters and relationships. Players can choose whether their character is female, non-binary, male, or other, and their sexual characteristics will not be defined by their gender, meaning they can decide to be whatever they want.

Several other popular games got nominations for this year's Gayming Awards; just a few of these are Final Fantasy XVI, Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, and Marvel's Spider-Man 2. These nominations carry on the superhero game's winning streak, as it recently took home six awards at the D.I.C.E. Awards.

There were also some terrific indie games nominated at the Gayming Awards 2024. These include Coral Island, In Stars and Time, Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical, Tchia, Thirsty Suitors, and This Bed We Made. While we still have to wait over a month to hear about which games have come out on top, it's still incredibly refreshing to see just how many inclusive games we got to enjoy last year.

