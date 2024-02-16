Baldur's Gate 3 and Marvel's Spider-Man 2 are big winners at the annual D.I.C.E. awards

The 27th annual D.I.C.E. Awards took place last night (February 15), and it celebrated some of the best games that we've seen in the previous year.

While a range of awards were handed out during the ceremony for different categories, the most coveted one was the D.I.C.E. Awards Game of the Year trophy, which went to Baldur's Gate 3. Larian Studios's role-playing game (RPG) epic also won awards for outstanding achievement across story, game direction, game design, and role-playing game of the year.

This dungeons and dragons-inspired RPG from Larian Studios has taken home an impressive number of trophies over that last awards season, winning The Game Awards' Game of the Year. It was also our favorite from last year here at TechRadar Gaming (TRG) as we praised it in our own end-of-the-year picks from 2023.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 was another big winner during the D.I.C.E. Awards last night. The superhero adventure took home six major awards including outstanding achievement in animation, outstanding achievement in music composition, and outstanding achievement in character. This was a well-earned feat for the action game after not earning a single award at The Game Awards after being nominated for seven different categories.

“The 27th Annual D.I.C.E. Awards are a testament to the talent and creativity of the interactive entertainment industry, gathering to honor the visionaries whose dedication, innovation, and passion have set new standards and brought us unforgettable gaming experiences,” the president of the Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences, Meggan Scavio, said in a press release.

The full list of D.I.C.E. Awards winners is as follows:

Game of the Year - Baldur's Gate 3

- Baldur's Gate 3 Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction - Baldur's Gate 3

- Baldur's Gate 3 Outstanding Achievement in Game Design - Baldur's Gate 3

- Baldur's Gate 3 Outstanding Achievement in Animation - Marvel's Spider-Man 2

- Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction - Alan Wake 2

- Alan Wake 2 Outstanding Achievement in Character - Marvel's Spider-Man 2 - Miles Morales

- Marvel's Spider-Man 2 - Miles Morales Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition - Marvel's Spider-Man 2

- Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Outstanding Achievement in Audio Design - Marvel's Spider-Man 2

- Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Outstanding Achievement in Story - Baldur's Gate 3

- Baldur's Gate 3 Outstanding Technical Achievement - Marvel's Spider-Man 2

- Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Action Game of the Year - Marvel's Spider-Man 2

- Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Adventure Game of the Year - The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Family Game of the Year - Super Mario Bros. Wonder

- Super Mario Bros. Wonder Fighting Game of the Year - Street Fighter 6

- Street Fighter 6 Racing Game of the Year - Forza Motorsport

- Forza Motorsport Role-Playing Game of the Year - Baldur's Gate 3

- Baldur's Gate 3 Sports Game of the Year - MLB The Show 23

- MLB The Show 23 Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year - Dune: Spice Wars

- Dune: Spice Wars Online Game of the Year - Diablo IV

- Diablo IV Immersive Reality Technical Achievement - Horizon: Call of the Mountain

- Horizon: Call of the Mountain Immersive Reality Game of the Year - Asgard's Wrath 2

- Asgard's Wrath 2 Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game - COCOON

- COCOON Mobile Game of the Year - WHAT THE CAR?

