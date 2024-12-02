Attention PS5 gamers, the DualSense Edge is still down to a price I'd actually recommend it at for Cyber Monday

The DualSense Edge is usually a very tough controller to recommend despite its quality, largely owing to its eye-watering £200+ price tag. That's a huge leap from the standard DualSense Wireless Controller, so it's understandable why most folks would stick with that gamepad instead.

Thankfully, this Cyber Monday PS5 deal at Amazon drops the DualSense Edge down to £179.97 (was £209.99). If you missed it over the Black Friday shopping period, today might be your last chance to save £30 on the premium controller for a while. It's also still available at Argos for £179.99.

The DualSense Edge is an awesome premium controller, but I do find it very hard to recommend at its full sticker price. That's why I'm always happy to highlight Cyber Monday deals like this one which take the Edge down to a somewhat more reasonable price point.

Today's best DualSense Edge deals

The DualSense Edge is a great controller, but as I mentioned above, I think it's pretty overpriced when no discount is applied. That's doubly so when you look at similar premium pads - like the Victrix Pro BFG and Thrustmaster eSwap X2 - which are able to offer broadly similar feature sets at lower prices.

At this discounted price I think the DualSense Edge becomes a more reasonable purchasing option. Naturally, you're getting the superb build quality we've come to expect from Sony. The Edge also boasts a range of customization options and button profile settings, as well as two Function buttons used to swap between those profiles - and it can all be done on PS5 thanks to dedicated DualSense Edge menus.

Once more, it's worth stressing that today might be the last day to take advantage of this DualSense Edge deal. Cyber Monday is pretty much the last gasp of Black Friday before we return to normalcy, and we're already seeing several retailers wrap up their sales events today.

Lastly, if you're outside of the UK, check the list below for all the best rates on the DualSense Edge in your region.