Dying Light: The Beast has received an enormous new update from developer Techland

The 'Restored Land' adds new modes, features, and improvements

Chiefly, players now have the chance to remove zombies from the game's map entirely and heal the land back to normality

Dying Light: The Beast just got a huge update that includes a totally new mode that transforms the way the game is played — and crucially, how you finish it.

Dying Light: The Beast Restored Land is a massive update to the game that arrives today (March 26). A brand new mode of the same name is at the core of this update and promises to present a serious challenge for Dying Light fans.

In Restored Land, the game's survival mechanics are turned up to the point where even Dying Light veterans will be tested. Fewer supplies, hunger management, and limited flashlight batteries all give a sign of the challenge on offer. Throw in a permadeath mode for the most committed of players, and the toughness only grows.

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And, there's more. In Dying Light: The Beast Restored Land, 'all actions have permanent consequences'. Zombies don't respawn after being killed, looted items don't reappear, and even the shops will have a dwindling stock of supplies, sold at higher prices. However, there's an upside to this: by ridding areas of zombies, the land can quite literally be restored by protagonist Kyle Crane, and survivors will return and repopulate the place, gradually bringing the world back to some semblance of normality - and providing rewards for doing so.

As a result of this ability to restore and heal the land, Techland confirmed to me that players can now, almost literally, 'complete the map' by getting rid of all the zombies entirely.

(Image credit: Techland)

The Restored Land update brings a host of other new content to the game, too. Chief among them are the 'Roadkill Rallies'. Referred to as 'Carmageddon in Dying Light' by the team, this mode is a series of competitive races where players can, predictably, smash up zombies en masse with souped-up, and spiked-up, cars. There's going to be leaderboards, time-based missions, and a whole heap of chaos here in solo or co-op mode.

Techland is also deploying a huge range of technical fixes and optimisations with this update, from ray-tracing to dodge time fixes, but is also adding some extra goodies in the form of new trophies and achievements, new quest encounters and stories, finishers, and special zombie fights.

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All in, this is an enormous update that Techland says makes The Beast 'almost incomparable to the game that was released in September', and should be enough to please returning players as much as newcomers to the game.

While the core element of Kyle Crane's abilities in the game is geared toward him embracing his 'beast mode', this update feels somewhat similar, with Techland saying that this is 'the beast mode version of the game' in our call, and I can't wait to jump back in to enjoy it.

Dying Light: The Beast Restored Land will be a free update for current owners of the game, but also be available as a complete edition of the game, including all post-release content, to purchase on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC, and it's available right now.

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