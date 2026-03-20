A new Fortnite Unreal Editor update has been released

The update adds all-new Star Wars -inspired assets and tools

Creators can design their own Star Wars islands and publish them from May 1

Epic Games has released a huge Fortnite Unreal Editor update that lets players create their own Star Wars islands.

As of today, Fortnite developers can access a curated collection of assets and tools from Epic Games' "largest IP toolset to date" and build Star Wars-inspired maps in Unreal Editor for Fortnite (UEFN) and Fortnite Creative.

The toolset includes all-new Star Wars templates and gameplay features, which also means players get access to all available Star Wars characters, like Luke Skywalker, Rey, Princess Leia, and The Mandalorian's Din Djarin, several locations, licensed music, vehicles, and 25 weapons from past Fortnite Battle Royale seasons.

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The trailer demonstrates just how creative fans can get, and it looks like you can even go as far as creating a worthy Star Wars Battlefront 2 successor if you know what you're doing.

Four UEFN starter islands are currently available to start with, including the planets Hoth, Tatooine, and Nevarro. Two new Star Wars flat grid islands are also available for Fortnite Creative.

"Bring your island to the next level with Niagara-powered visual effects, making it easier to create large-scale moments from dogfights in asteroid fields to dramatic hyperspace entrance and exit sequences," Epic said.

Create Your Galaxy - STAR WARS™ Tools Now Live for Fortnite Developers - YouTube Watch On

Developers can also expand environments by adding iconic Star Wars locations, like the Death Star, Tatooine Cantina, and Resistance Base, and use background assets like a Star Destroyer to add scale to their scenes.

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You can also customize lightsabers with Scene Graph and access Force powers for gameplay abilities like Push, Heal, and Mind Trick by using a special crafting workbench where players can modify their characters’ Force powers, as well as the appearance of their lightsabers.

There are also Team Conquest and narrative roleplaying templates to try out before building your own island.

Although the tools are available now, creators won't be able to publish their designs until May 1. Until then, Epic Games will continue to introduce more functionality to the toolkit, including first-person support for weapons and custom items and inventories in Beta.

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