What are the benefits of sleep masks? We asked the experts

There are a number of different types of sleep mask. "One of the most common types is contoured sleep masks, which are designed to fit the contours of your face to prevent light from seeping in around the edges," says Evelina Sabonaityte, medical doctor at Glow Bar London. "They offer excellent light blocking, and are good for side sleepers."

"Countoured sleep masks can be particularly helpful for people who find classic eye masks uncomfortable or need a more secure fit to block out light," adds Shariff. "However, unless you buy a custom-fitted one they aren’t always a perfect fit."

Natural fiber sleep masks are made from materials like silk or cotton, are more breathable and less likely to cause skin irritation. "They are an excellent option for those with sensitive skin, allergies, or those who live in hot and humid climates," says Dr Sabonaityte. "These masks are soft, lightweight, and comfortable to wear, and they allow for better airflow, which can help regulate body temperature."

Another type of sleep mask is the gel sleep mask, which contains gel or beads that can be cooled in the fridge, providing a soothing effect to puffy or tired eyes. "These masks are ideal for people who experience eye strain or headaches due to eye fatigue," says Dr Sabonaityte. "They can also help reduce inflammation and promote relaxation, making them an excellent option for those who want a more therapeutic experience."

"These can be particularly helpful for people who struggle with temperature regulation at night, or who live in climates with extreme temperatures, and are good for those with sensitive skin who may react to heat or their own sweat,” adds Shariff.

Then there are weighted sleep masks. "These contain small beads or pellets that provide gentle pressure around the eyes and forehead, which can help promote relaxation and reduce stress," explains Martin Seeley (opens in new tab), sleep expert and CEO of MattressNextDay. "They are often made from soft, breathable materials like cotton or fleece."

"Alternatively, disposable sleep masks are made from lightweight materials like paper or foam and are intended for single use," Seeley continues. "They are convenient for travel or for occasional use, but may not be as comfortable or effective as reusable masks.

"Finally, you can also buy heated sleep masks, which contain small heating elements that can be warmed in the microwave, or with a USB connection. They are designed to provide soothing warmth and relieve tension around the eyes and forehead."



