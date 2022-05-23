2022 has already produced 5 movies which scored 0% on Rotten Tomatoes

2022 is proving to be a vintage year in TV drama, with so many new shows and returning shows launching to great critical fanfare.

As TechRadar demonstrated earlier in the year, seven new shows have enjoyed 100% ratings on Rotten Tomatoes with series including Severance, Slow Horses, Heartstopper and We Own This City have all scored in the high 90s on their first runs on TV.

Sadly, 2022 is also proving to be something of a year for things at the other end of the spectrum. Bad things. Bad movies specifically. There have been more movies attaining 0% on Rotten Tomatoes in the first six months of 2022 than in the whole of 2021.

Scoring 0% on Rotten Tomatoes is quite a feat. Previous inductees to that select list are Jaws: The Revenge, Highlander 2: The Quickening and Jim Carrey's dreadful thriller, Dark Crimes. So far in 2022, there have been five new entries, and we've listed them all below for you.

Private Property

The original Private Property, upon its release in 1960, was met with controversy and was condemned by the Catholic Legion of Decency who'd pronounced it "disturbing". It scared away audiences to such an extent that the film's distributor went out of business and the movie was lost until 2015, when an old print was discovered and the film was cleaned up for a re-release.

The original movie followed two criminals who set out to seduce an unhappily married woman, and the remake, which was released last month, follows a similar plotline.

Led by Ashley Benson, Euphoria's Shiloh Fernandez and former Saturday Night Live regular Jay Pharoah, we meet Kathryn, a woman unhappily married to a rich Hollywood producer who finds herself attracted to Ben, her new gardener. Then, she meets Ed, the eccentric millionaire who's just moved in next door, and things get complicated.

The movie has had a critical pasting, with The Aisle Seat's Mike McGranaghan calling the movie "...45 minutes of people explaining their life problems, 30 minutes of backstory, and 10 minutes of actual tension." No wonder it scored a flat zero on Rotten Tomatoes.

Marmaduke

Marmaduke, the star of the beloved comic strip that followed the adventures of the Winslow family and their high-jinx loving Great Dane, received a reboot in 2010. That version got a critical kicking and earned itself a 9% on Rotten Tomatoes, but that rating is Citizen Kane compared to 2022's effort.

Despite a voice cast that included Pete Davidson and J. K. Simmons, the film was battered by critics, especially, The Guardian, who found it full of "brazen resistance to basic foundations of logic" and possessing "hostility toward conventional humor that borders on the avant-garde." Between this and 2010's effort, maybe it's time to let sleeping dogs lie.

9 Bullets

Game Of Thrones' favorite Lena Headey headlines this runaway action thriller, which has been savaged by critics.

Headey plays Gypsy, a one-time burlesque dancer with a string of poor life decisions behind her, who is given a chance to redeem herself when she risks everything to rescue her young neighbor after he witnesses his parents' murder. To do this, she must go on the run from the local crime boss, Sam Worthington's Jack, who also happens to be her ex-boyfriend. It then all gets very messy, both in the film and the reactions to it.

Critics have beaten it repeatedly with MovieWeb's Julian Roman calling it a "bewildering jumble of murder, contrived relationship drama, and an agonizingly foolish road trip."

Boon

A sequel to 2021's Red Stone, a film so ignored it doesn't even have a Rotten Tomatoes' rating, Boon has managed to attract more reviews, they've just all been bad ones.

Neal McDonagh plays Nick Boon, a one-time mercenary and enforcer for a rather unpleasant crime syndicate, who decides to retire to the quiet life in a remote area in the Pacific Northwest.

As he tries to keep a low profile, he is introduced to a struggling widow and her son. When he finds the pair living in fear of a criminal kingpin, Boon is forced to dust off his weapons and protect them from a gang of marauding villains, including Sons Of Anarchy man Tommy Flanagan.

Blu-Ray.com's Brian Orndorf said the movie largely consisted of "stagnant scenes of conversation and buffoonery", so don't hold out much hope for a final instalment in the Boon trilogy.

365 Days/365 Days: This Day

Both 365 Days and its sequel, 365 Days: This Day, have been a hit with audiences, in the sense that lots of people have watched them on Netflix, with the sequel racking up 78 million hours in a single week. But critics have despised them, with Katie Rife of RogerEbert.com describing the sequel as "barely a movie".

Loosely based on Blanka Lipińska's trilogy of novels of the same name, 365 Days is a Polish erotic thriller which follows Laura Biel, a young woman holidaying with her boyfriend in Sicily with the aim of saving their relationship. During the holiday, Biel is kidnapped and imprisoned by Massimo, a man who saw her on a beach five years earlier and has been searching for her ever since. Massimo tells Biel that he'll keep her prisoner for a period of 365 days, a year-long period in which to fall in love with him.

In the sequel, Massimo's grim plan appears to have worked as the pair are now married, but the kidnapper has ties to the mafia, which is complicating their lives.

Both movies have scored 0% by Rotten Tomatoes, but Netflix, undeterred, are planning to complete the trilogy.