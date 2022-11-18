Xbox controller drops to historic low price ahead of Black Friday

Amazon's hosting one of the best Xbox controller deals we've ever seen as part of its early Black Friday sales.

Black Friday Xbox controller deals will be a dime a dozen when Black Friday properly hits on November 25, but right now, the Robot White Xbox Series X|S controller has had its price slashed to just $39. That's a record-low discount for the pad, down from its usual retail price of $59.99. (Not in the US? Scroll down for deals in your region).

Other color variants have also been discounted, though not quite as steeply. But if you fancy something snazzier than the default Robot White, you can pick up the Electric Volt, Shock Blue, Mineral Camo, or Lunar Shift Xbox controllers while stocks last. The Carbon Black Xbox controller is also just shy of its lowest-ever price at $39.99.

We're hopeful that the wider Black Friday Xbox Series X deals can yield further discounts on gamepads, accessories, and Xbox Series X games. With that said, if you're after a controller on this side of the sales, then you'll find top offers below.

Today's best Black Friday Xbox controller deals

Xbox Wireless Controller (Robot White): $59.99 $39 at Amazon

Save 35% - The Robot White pad, bearing the Xbox Series S's color scheme, is down to its lowest-ever discount at Amazon right now. This is a fantastic deal for anyone looking to pick up a spare Xbox controller for the holidays, or if you're looking for a replacement.



Xbox Wireless Controller (Carbon Black): $59.99 $39.99 at Amazon

Save 33% - We have seen the Xbox Wireless Controller receive slightly better discounts than this. But as a pre-Black Friday discount, this is pretty hard to beat. If you want to get ahead of the sales rush and land yourself an extra pad, you can do much worse than this deal.



Xbox Wireless Controller (Lunar Shift): $69.99 $49.99 at Amazon

Save 29% - The Lunar Shift variant rarely goes on sale. Better yet, it's down to its lowest-ever price right now at Amazon, making this an especially appealing deal if you prefer a Special Edition flavor.



Xbox Wireless Controller (Shock Blue): $64.99 $44.99 at Amazon

Save 31% - The Shock Blue Xbox controller is usually more expensive when not part of a deal, making the current discount extra eye-catching. It might not match Xbox's current-gen black or white aesthetic, but it's a sleek pad with a gorgeous shade of blue.



Xbox Wireless Controller (Electric Volt): $64.99 $44.99 at Amazon

Save 31% - The Electric Volt Xbox controller shares the same price cut as its Shock Blue counterpart, offering a generous saving for those looking for a flashier pad.



Xbox Wireless Controller (Mineral Camo): $69.99 $45 at Amazon

Save 36% - The Mineral Camo Xbox controller sports a fun camouflage pattern that's great for younger players, but it looks like it's selling fast.



The Xbox Wireless Controller is the one you get out of the box when buying a brand new Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S console. But just because it's the default option doesn't mean it's average.

Far from it, actually. The quality build of the pad can be felt upon first holding it for yourself. And just like Xbox controllers from prior generations, Microsoft continues its penchant for ergonomics, grip and comfort with its latest pad.

If you're looking for something a bit more involved, then the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 might be more to your liking. With extra features like back paddle buttons, customizable profiles and trigger dead zone settings, it's a superb option for more seasoned gamers looking to take their skills up a notch. It is, however, much more expensive, and not as prone to steep discounts.

More Black Friday Xbox controller deals

