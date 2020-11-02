This Microsoft Surface Pro 7 is more than 25% off in this early Black Friday deal

With Thanksgiving right around the corner, the early Black Friday deals are already rolling out, like this one for the Microsoft Surface Pro 7, which you can find over at Best Buy right now for just $699.00

While the Surface Pro 7 isn't the greatest leap forward in design for the popular line of 2-in-1 hybrid laptops from Microsoft, it's price cut down to $699 – with type cover included – makes it much easier to recommend. If you've been looking to pick up the latest Surface Pro device, now's definitely the time.View Deal

Our biggest knock against the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 when we reviewed it was that its specs and performance did not match its initial retail price. Now, however, it's price cut makes it much easier to recommend.

This Surface Pro 7 comes with the latest Intel Core i3-1035G4 CPU (quad-core, up to 3.7GHz boost), 4GB DDR4 RAM, and a 128GB SSD, so it won't be the fastest 2-in-1 out there, but for general, everyday use, it's more than enough to get you through without a hitch.

Plus, the 2736 x 1824, 3:2 display is better than you'll find on most 2-in-1 laptops, and it comes loaded with a full version of Windows 10 Home, so no worries about the limitations you'd normally find with a Windows 10 S-mode device.

