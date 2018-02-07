This Microsoft Surface Book deal is 50% off right now

Microsoft's Surface Book impressed the hell out of us when it first launched, taking the quality we'd gotten used to from the Surface Pro lineup and stepping it up substantially. But, that quality and performance came at cost. So, any deal that cuts 50% off the price off a Surface Book is worth a look.

NewEgg's massive deal saves almost $1,000 off the list price. Normally, we'd expect to see a deal like this on a refurbished model, but this is for a new Surface Book. It's also not the lower-powered base model.

This deal is on a souped up Surface Book that includes a 6th-generation Intel Core i7 processor with 8GB of RAM and a beefier 256GB of solid state storage. It also includes Nvidia GeForce graphics with 1GB of dedicated video memory to keep visuals crisp on the 3,000 x 2,000 resolution display.

Anyone shopping for a powerful-yet-portable workstation with a dazzling display, impressive design and 2-in-1 capabilities has plenty to gain from this deal, but it won't last long.