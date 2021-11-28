This is probably the cheapest custom printed desk calendar you can buy right now

Cyber Monday is becoming increasingly important for startups, gig operators, freelancers and small businesses. Not only can they sell their services and products but they can also make significant savings.

Vistaprint, for example, has cut the price of its premium and specialty business cards by more than 50% to $11.99 and $14.74 respectively (for 100 pieces). You can also get 50% off custom desk calendars for home or office with prices as low as $2.74 when you order 500 units. That's down from $5.47.

One-of-a-kind desk calendars remain one of the most cost effective ways of reaching an existing or new customer AND remaining top of mind. That and custom mouse pads. Desk calendars have a human appeal to them that the likes of Google Calendar emulate but complement rather than replace.

$5.47 Vistaprint desk calendar $5.47 from $2.74 + P&P

Save $2.74 or 50% Add some color and charm to any office desks with a desk calendar. Reach out customers by making sure you're top of mind 24/7 by being on their desks.

More than one hundred designs are included covering a wide variety of consumer and business topics: from the generalist (e.g. holidays) to the more arcane (e.g. Finance and Insurance). You can also add events that resonate with your target audience (e.g. Black Friday or Cyber Monday).