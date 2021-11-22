This is probably the cheapest custom mouse pad you can buy right now

Utilitarian gifts are often the most useful ones and a mouse pad is probably the most underrated piece of tech you can add to your desk right now.
Having one that is both useful and performs beyond your expectations is a nice bonus and a custom mouse pad achieves just that. Not only does it brighten up the look of your office or work-from-home desk, it is also a great way to add some personality or a bit of branding to a workspace.
Ahead of Black Friday, Vistaprint has what looks like the most affordable custom mouse pad online right now. At 235 x 195 x 3mm thick, it is big enough for most users and is made from anti-slip rubber material, with a smooth cloth surface (neoprene) which should make your mouse control more precise and offer better glide.
Vistaprint custom mouse pad
$9.99 $7.49 + P&P
Save $2.51 or 25% If you want to give a gift that’s as unique as it gets, then a custom mouse pad should be on top of your list. Vistaprint allows you to put any photo or logo on one. Use coupon T97DXRKC2MCN at checkout to get this price.
The more you buy, the more you save. Buy 100 or more mouse pads and pay less than $6 a piece. As a bonus, Vistaprint even has a gallery of free templates to choose from to produce the perfect custom mouse pad for family and business. And while you’re here, why not check our Black Friday gaming keyboard and Black Friday gaming mice deals?