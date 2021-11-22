This is probably the cheapest custom mouse pad you can buy right now

Utilitarian gifts are often the most useful ones and a mouse pad is probably the most underrated piece of tech you can add to your desk right now.

Having one that is both useful and performs beyond your expectations is a nice bonus and a custom mouse pad achieves just that. Not only does it brighten up the look of your office or work-from-home desk, it is also a great way to add some personality or a bit of branding to a workspace.

Ahead of Black Friday , Vistaprint has what looks like the most affordable custom mouse pad online right now. At 235 x 195 x 3mm thick, it is big enough for most users and is made from anti-slip rubber material, with a smooth cloth surface (neoprene) which should make your mouse control more precise and offer better glide.

$9.99 Vistaprint custom mouse pad $9.99 $7.49 + P&P

Save $2.51 or 25% If you want to give a gift that’s as unique as it gets, then a custom mouse pad should be on top of your list. Vistaprint allows you to put any photo or logo on one. Use coupon T97DXRKC2MCN at checkout to get this price.