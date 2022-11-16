The Xbox Series X wireless controller sees solid discounts on a range of colors

Looking for an extra Xbox Series X pad this Holiday season? You may just be in luck with these solid Amazon discounts for the Xbox wireless controller.

Right now, US buyers can pick up the Xbox Wireless Controller for $49 ahead of Black Friday 2022, down from its usual retail price of $59.99. That's a pretty nice bit of savings for the typically-pricey Xbox Series X|S pad.

Other color options have been discounted, too, albeit to a lesser extent. If you act fast, you can grab the Electric Volt, Mineral Camo, Pulse Red, Shock Blue, or Robot White pads if you're looking for something other than the norm.

(Not in the US? Scroll down for deals in your region).

Today's best Xbox Wireless Controller Black Friday deals

Xbox Wireless Controller (Carbon Black): $59.99 $49 at Amazon

Save 18% - We have seen the Xbox Wireless Controller receive better discounts than this. But as a pre-Black Friday discount, this is pretty hard to beat. If you want to get ahead of the sales rush and land yourself an extra pad, you can do much worse than this deal.

Xbox Wireless Controller (Robot White): $59.99 $49 at Amazon

Save 18% - Same story, different coat of paint. If you're a fan of the white aesthetic brought by the Xbox Series S (opens in new tab), then the Robot White pad is right for you.

Xbox Wireless Controller (Shock Blue): $64.99 $49.49 at Amazon

Save 24% - Technically, the biggest discount comes with the Shock Blue color variant, but only because it's more expensive when not part of a deal. It might not match Xbox's current-gen black or white aesthetic, but it's a sleek pad with a gorgeous shade of blue.

Xbox Wireless Controller (Pulse Red): $64.99 $58.99 at Amazon

Save 9% - It's not quite as good of a discount with the Pulse Red controller, but those looking for something more fiery should consider this deal.

Xbox Wireless Controller (Electric Volt): $64.99 $56.99 at Amazon

Save 12% - The Electric Volt color, much like Pulse Red, doesn't have a massive discount, but those looking for a flashier pad should consider this eye-catching variant.

Xbox Wireless Controller (Mineral Camo): $69.99 $64 at Amazon

Save 9% - It's the smallest discount of the bunch, but the Mineral Camo is a great and fun color scheme that's perfect for younger players.

The Xbox Wireless Controller might not have fancy extras like the DualSense's haptic feedback and adaptive triggers, but unlike Sony's pad, it's more likely to receive discounts on and around Black Friday. You'll very likely see plenty of controller deals as part of our best Black Friday Xbox deals coverage, in fact.

More Xbox Wireless Controller deals

No matter where you live, you'll find all the lowest prices for the Xbox Wireless Controller from around the web right here, with offers bound to be available in your region.