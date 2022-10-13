Save £300 with one of the best Oppo phones deals we've seen in a long time

The Oppo Find X3 Neo is still one of the best Oppo phones in 2022, especially considering its cheaper price relative to the competition. And now Oppo is offering a further discount, which means you can save up to £300 (opens in new tab) on this mid-range device – so you're getting it for half-price, and basically paying the price of a budget phone.

You'll pay just £299 for the Oppo Find X3 Neo, down from its original price tag of £599. This is the cheapest price we've seen across all major retailers, and it really makes the case for choosing this device over its successor, the Oppo Find X5. The two devices are very similar in many aspects – the Find X5 obviously has some incremental updates to the display, performance and design, but not enough to outweigh the Find X3 Neo's current stunningly low price.

With the Find X3 Neo you're getting an excellent screen, perfect for on-the-go streaming, as well as a superb camera that performs really well in low light, and a fast-charging battery that can go from zero to 100% in just 35 minutes.

The Oppo Find X3 Neo is powered by the Snapdragon 865 chipset from Qualcomm, which was the flagship CPU for Android phones a couple of years back. This means that while the processor might be a little old, it's still one of the best in the business, delivering excellent speed and performance.

This is one of the best cheap mobile phone deals we'll likely see this side of Black Friday, and it's ideal for anyone who's on the hunt for a new affordable handset.

Today's best Oppo phone deal

(opens in new tab) Oppo Find X3 Neo: from £599 £299 at Oppo (opens in new tab)

Save £300 – This is a massive discount for this slighter older, but still very good, smartphone – you're getting a mid-range phone for essentially the price of a budget handset. It comes with a beautiful display for on-the-go streaming, and a very capable camera. Plus, the battery life is good for a full day of typical use, and its fast-charging abilities make it really easy to top up if you're on the move.

