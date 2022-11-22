One of the best PS5 headsets hits all-time low price this Black Friday

Amazon is currently offering the SteelSeries Arctis 7P+ Wireless gaming headset at an all-time low price. If you're in the market for an affordably-priced, fully-featured option over the winter sales events, then this could be it.

The SteelSeries Arctis 7P+ is on sale for only $120 (was $150) (opens in new tab) for $30 off the MSRP. We've only seen this price once before, and, as it's one of our top picks for the best PS5 headsets, it's a sure-fire highlight during the Black Friday PS5 deals.

It's not just those in the US that are getting the SteelSeries Arctis 7P+ at its recorded lowest price to date either. In the UK, right now, you can pick it up for just £104.99 (was £175) (opens in new tab) for a massive discount of £70 off the RRP. Prior to this price drop, the previous cheapest rate hovered around the £140 mark, so you're saving a further £35 here.

There are lots of stellar Black Friday deals happening right now. If you're after more from the console world, then you can turn your attention to the Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals and Black Friday Xbox Series X deals. We're also seeing headsets for those consoles enjoy excellent savings, too.

What's particularly special about the SteelSeries Arctis 7P+ is how it builds upon the foundations of Sony's own PS5 Pulse 3D wireless headset. That's because this model also features the Tempest 3D AudioTech found in the Pulse. This means you can get the most out of the over 25 supported PS5 games to take advantage of this technology, and enjoy over double the battery life compared to the latter option here.

