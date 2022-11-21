Nintendo Switch OLED is down to a historic low price this Black Friday

The Nintendo Switch OLED has just reached a historic low price over at Smyths Toys in the UK.

Smyths Toys' Black Friday 2022 deals are now headlined by its phenomenal Nintendo Switch OLED discount, bringing the console down to just £269.99 (opens in new tab). That beats out Amazon's historic low price for the console in the UK, making it one of the best Black Friday Nintendo Switch OLED deals we've ever seen. (Not in the UK? Scroll down for deals in your region).

Not only is Smyths' Nintendo Switch OLED deal a record low, but it's also almost the same as the base Nintendo Switch model's retail price of £259. If you're buying the console for the first time, we'd highly recommend looking into this deal before it's gone.

Today's best Black Friday Nintendo Switch OLED deal

(opens in new tab) Nintendo Switch OLED: was £304.99 now £264.99 at Smyths Toys

(opens in new tab)Save £40 - This is, quite frankly, the best discount we've seen yet for the Nintendo Switch OLED. While a marginal upgrade over the base model in docked mode, the console shines in portable mode thanks to its crisp, vivid 720p OLED screen. If you really want your games' colors to pop on the screen, then the OLED is the perfect console choice.

The Nintendo Switch OLED perhaps wasn't the upgrade we were looking for in the wake of Nintendo Switch Pro rumors. Still, for players who like to keep things portable, it's a substantial improvement over the base model's relatively muted LCD display.

The console gets its namesake from its 720p OLED screen, a huge improvement that really helps the colors stand out more for the best Nintendo Switch games. Many games, such as Kirby and the Forgotten Land and Metroid Dread, are even designed with the OLED screen in mind.

The Nintendo Switch OLED features other notable improvements, too. Battery life is slightly better, but more importantly, the console's storage is boosted to 64GB, double that of the base model's measly 32GB. We'd recommend looking into these Nintendo Switch microSD card deals to ensure you've got storage to last.

More Black Friday Nintendo Switch OLED deals

No matter where you live, you'll find all the lowest prices for the Nintendo Switch OLED from around the web right here, with offers available in your region.

More Black Friday deals