Nintendo Switch's 128GB microSD card just dropped to its lowest ever price

SanDisk's Nintendo Switch microSD cards have just had their prices slashed at Amazon, with the 128GB option dropping to its lowest price yet.

All available microSD sizes for Nintendo Switch are discounted right now, but the 128GB card is easily the best deal of the bunch ahead of Black Friday 2022, dropping to just £14.99. That's a massive 63% saving off of its £40.99 retail price. This is among the best Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals we've seen this year, happening before the even has properly kicked off.

Meanwhile, the 64GB card has dropped to £13.49 and the 256GB card is half price at £39.49. Lastly, the massive 512GB microSD card has a modest discount, currently available at £66.99. (Not in the UK? Scroll down for deals in your region).

SanDisk 128GB microSDXC card: £40.99 £14.99 at Amazon

Save 63% - The 128GB card has just dropped to its lowest price ever at Amazon UK. If you're keen on bolstering your console's storage exponentially, seriously consider checking this deal out.



SanDisk 64GB microSDXC card: £21.99 £11.49 at Amazon

Save 48% - The 64GB card has seen a solid discount and is ideal if you don't need too much extra storage.



SanDisk 256GB microSDXC card: £77.99 £39.49 at Amazon

Save 49% - If you tend to download a lot of games digitally on your Nintendo Switch, you might prefer the larger 256GB microSD card option. This card has seen bigger discounts in the past, but what we have now is still a super generous discount.



SanDisk 512GB microSDXC card: £89.99 £66.99 at Amazon

Save 26% - The massive 512GB card has also dropped to its lowest-ever price ahead of Black Friday. While its discount isn't quite as impactful as others here, it's still a fantastic deal if you truly want more storage than you know what to do with.

Why buy a Nintendo Switch microSD card? For starters, your Nintendo Switch doesn't come with a lot of storage out of the box. You're getting 32GB with the base model and the Nintendo Switch Lite, while the Nintendo Switch OLED packs a decent 64GB.

However, if you're looking to download many of the best Nintendo Switch games like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Bayonetta 3 or Xenoblade Chronicles 3, a microSD card is practically a necessity.

Thankfully, these cards are discounted fairly often, and the deals we're seeing now are among the best we've ever seen. We think now's a perfect time to shore up your console's storage before the rush of Black Friday on November 25.

