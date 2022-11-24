Check out these super low Black Friday prices on Nintendo Switch OLED bundles

We're seeing some fantastic deals on the Nintendo Switch OLED this Black Friday, with the console itself going for a historic low price. But, if you're looking to set yourself up with some games and accessories, we have two great offers to share.
For $399.99 (opens in new tab) you can get a Nintendo Switch OLED bundle that includes a third-party Switchplate controller and a copy of Splatoon 3.
Meanwhile, if you're shopping in the UK, for £299 (opens in new tab), you can get a Nintendo Switch OLED with a copy of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Switch Sports, two excellent starter games.
We have an entire hub devoted to Nintendo Switch OLED Black Friday deals if you're looking for savings on the best Nintendo Switch games and the best Nintendo Switch accessories.
For the most up-to-date discounts, keep an eye on our Black Friday gaming deals live blog.
Today's best Black Friday Nintendo Switch OLED bundle deals
Nintendo Switch OLED + Splatoon 3 + controller: Was
$439.99 now $399.99 at Dell (opens in new tab)
Save $40 - This is an excellent deal for the flagship Nintendo console. Considering the bonuses of Splatoon 3 and a Switch plate controller, you don't want to miss this discount.
Nintendo Switch OLED + Wii Sports and Mario Kart 8: Was
£341.99 now £299 at Very (opens in new tab)
Save £42.99 - This is one of the lowest deals we've seen for the Switch OLED. Not only is it a great price for the flagship console, but you also get two games included. But be careful not to miss the deal.
If you have a Nintendo Switch already and know you mostly play in handheld mode, or you think that's how you'll use it if you buy one, the Nintendo Switch OLED is an upgrade that's well worth considering. Its larger, brighter screen is a marked improvement over the original Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite.
However, if you plan to mostly play the console in docked mode on your TV, have a look at the Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals because you won't feel the benefit of the OLED's upgrades, and you may get a better offer on the older model.
The two bundles above are a great way to pick up the console with great games to start you off. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Splatoon 3 are two of the best first-party games on the Nintendo Switch, and Switch Sports evokes all of the magic of the original Wii Sports.
More Black Friday Nintendo Switch OLED deals
Scroll down for more Black Friday deals in the US and UK.
More US Black Friday deals
- Amazon: 50% off TVs, AirPods, clothing & toys (opens in new tab)
- Apple AirPods Pro 2: down to $199 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Best Buy: up to $700 off TVs, laptops & iPads (opens in new tab)
- Cheap TVs: $79.99 smart TVs from Best Buy (opens in new tab)
- Christmas trees: prices starting at $38.99 (opens in new tab)
- Dell: laptops from $299.99 (opens in new tab)
- Dyson vacuums: $150 off cordless vacs (opens in new tab)
- Gifts ideas: 40% off holiday gifts from Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Home Depot: 50% off tools & appliances (opens in new tab)
- Lowe's: $750 off appliances, decor & tools (opens in new tab)
- Macy's: coats, sweaters & boots from $10 (opens in new tab)
- Overstock: 70% off decor and furniture (opens in new tab)
- Nectar: up to $500 off mattresses + free gifts (opens in new tab)
- Nordstrom: 50% off UGG, Nike & North Face (opens in new tab)
- Samsung: $2,500 off TVs & appliances (opens in new tab)
- Sephora: 50% off makeup, perfume & gifts (opens in new tab)
- Target: 45% off toys, TVs, Keurig & more (opens in new tab)
- Toys: 50% off best-selling toys at Walmart (opens in new tab)
- Ulta: up to 50% off makeup, hair & perfume (opens in new tab)
- Verizon: get the iPhone 14 Pro for free (opens in new tab)
- Walmart: 60% off toys, TVs, vacuums & laptops (opens in new tab)
- Wayfair: up to 80% off sitewide, + free shipping (opens in new tab)
More UK Black Friday deals
- Amazon: up to 60% off TVs, laptops, and more (opens in new tab)
- Adidas: up to 50% off trainers and clothing (opens in new tab)
- AO: deals on appliances, headphones and TVs (opens in new tab)
- Argos: up to 1/3 off toys and big TV deals (opens in new tab)
- Boots: half-price fragrances and make-up (opens in new tab)
- Box: up to £1,000 off TVs, laptops and PCs (opens in new tab)
- Currys: 40% off TVs, laptops and vacuums (opens in new tab)
- Dell: up to 45% off laptops and desktops (opens in new tab)
- Dyson: save £100 on the Dyson Cyclone V10 (opens in new tab)
- EE: up to £300 gift card with select phones (opens in new tab)
- Game: PlayStation and Xbox games from £4.99 (opens in new tab)
- John Lewis: up to £400 off TVs and appliances (opens in new tab)
- Lego: 25% off dozens of sets (opens in new tab)
- Ninja: save up to £90 on air fryers and pans (opens in new tab)
- Peloton: up to £500 off
- Reebok: up to 50% off sitewide (opens in new tab)
- Samsung: up to £250 off phones and tablets (opens in new tab)
- Shark: up to £220 off cordless vacuum cleaners (opens in new tab)
- Sonos: 20% off portable speakers and soundbars (opens in new tab)
- Very: offers on TVs, Lego and fashion (opens in new tab)
- Virgin: broadband deals from £25 per month (opens in new tab)
- Wayfair: furniture, lighting and mattress deals (opens in new tab)