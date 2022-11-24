Check out these super low Black Friday prices on Nintendo Switch OLED bundles

We're seeing some fantastic deals on the Nintendo Switch OLED this Black Friday, with the console itself going for a historic low price. But, if you're looking to set yourself up with some games and accessories, we have two great offers to share.

For $399.99 (opens in new tab) you can get a Nintendo Switch OLED bundle that includes a third-party Switchplate controller and a copy of Splatoon 3.

Meanwhile, if you're shopping in the UK, for £299 (opens in new tab), you can get a Nintendo Switch OLED with a copy of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Switch Sports, two excellent starter games.

Today's best Black Friday Nintendo Switch OLED bundle deals

(opens in new tab) Nintendo Switch OLED + Splatoon 3 + controller: Was $439.99 now $399.99 at Dell (opens in new tab)

Save $40 - This is an excellent deal for the flagship Nintendo console. Considering the bonuses of Splatoon 3 and a Switch plate controller, you don't want to miss this discount.

(opens in new tab) Nintendo Switch OLED + Wii Sports and Mario Kart 8: Was £341.99 now £299 at Very (opens in new tab)

Save £42.99 - This is one of the lowest deals we've seen for the Switch OLED. Not only is it a great price for the flagship console, but you also get two games included. But be careful not to miss the deal.

If you have a Nintendo Switch already and know you mostly play in handheld mode, or you think that's how you'll use it if you buy one, the Nintendo Switch OLED is an upgrade that's well worth considering. Its larger, brighter screen is a marked improvement over the original Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite.

However, if you plan to mostly play the console in docked mode on your TV, have a look at the Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals because you won't feel the benefit of the OLED's upgrades, and you may get a better offer on the older model.

The two bundles above are a great way to pick up the console with great games to start you off. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Splatoon 3 are two of the best first-party games on the Nintendo Switch, and Switch Sports evokes all of the magic of the original Wii Sports.

