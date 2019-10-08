Need a cheap laptop fast? This one is just $99 ahead of Black Friday

And, it comes in pink! Evoo has what looks to be the cheapest laptop available at the time of writing on Walmart.com. This otherwise nameless Windows laptop offers up completely serviceable components for basic web browsing and word processing.

Oh, this is not a Chromebook, by the way, but a Windows 10 S Mode laptop. Knowing that, you get nearly a full PC experience from this bad boy, with the option to completely unlock the device to a full Windows 10 laptop.

These are the top Black Friday laptop deals

For this amazing price, you're getting a laptop with a microSD card slot, which could further your laptop's storage capacity and accept photographs you might take. The laptop also has a normal USB port as well as HDMI output.

This is a pretty sweet package of features for a fraction of the cost of the smartphone in your pocket. And, Black Friday isn't even close yet – phew.