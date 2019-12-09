Missed Black Friday? These Microsoft Store laptop deals have you covered

Black Friday and Cyber Monday may be over, but that doesn't mean you've missed out on all of the good deals. Right now, the Microsoft Store has a sweeping sale that discounts many of its own products as well as laptops from other manufacturers.

We've taken a look at the discounts on offer and picked out the ones that we think offer the best value.

Surface Book 2 w/ free Surface Headphones: $1,499 $1,299 at Microsoft Store

You can save $200 on a 13.5-inch Surface Book 2 or $300 on a 15-inch model. And, that discount is just for the laptop. Microsoft is also throwing in a free pair of Surface Headphones, which makes for an additional $349 in savings.

Surface Laptop 3 w/ Intel Core i5: $999 $799 at Microsoft Store

Various models of the Micorosft Surface Laptop 3 are discounted $200 off. If you don't need an all-metal model, you can get the best price on the 13.5-inch version with Alcantara fabric. It features an Intel Core i5 processor with 8GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD.View Deal

HP 15-inch laptop: $599 $399 at Microsoft Store

If you want a straightforward work machine, this deal is excellent value. This HP laptop has basic, 15.6-inch HD display, but otherwise offers a commendable Ryzen 7 3700U processor with 12GB of RAM and a 256GB PCIe NVMe SSD. A similar Intel model is also on sale.View Deal

These deals have a lot to offer for a variety of uses.

The Surface Book 2 is one of the ultimate 2-in-1 computers, with a fully-detachable tablet section that is loaded with powerful internals. It also supports the highly capable Surface Pen, making it a trusty partner for creative workloads. The free Surface Headphones help round out the package with excellent audio and noise cancelling that can help you focus on your work.

The Surface Laptop 3 is a strong choice for students and workers who generally need to get a lot of things done on a computer and don't plan to game on it. The 3:2 aspect ratio of the display offers a lot of vertical space to view documents and web pages. That screen even supports touch input.

Finally, the HP laptop we spotted is a value pick. The display may be lackluster, but if all you need is a machine with the power to get a lot of work done, then it should do the job. For $399, it's packing some great internals that should fare well against almost any office task.