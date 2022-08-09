Just got a PS5? Here's where to buy the best PS5 games for their cheapest ever prices

Now that some of you out there may have just secured a console in the latest PS5 restock at Amazon you're going to want some games to play. Handily, there's a big summer sale that's just got underway at Amazon and GameStop that features a vast selection of the best PS5 games at some of the lowest prices we've ever seen.

There are deals on oppressive RPG Demon's Souls, joyful platformer Sackboy: A Big Adventure and flagship open-world sci-fi adventure Horizon Forbidden West. You can jump through the links below to browse the full sale for yourself, or take a look at some of the highlights we've picked out further down.

So, what are those highlights? Well, there's Demon's Souls for $39.99 (opens in new tab) - that's the cheapest price we've seen since launch for the remaster of From Software's breakout hit. If you've finished Elden Ring and want a new challenge - or just want to see where the series first started - this is a great time to pick it up.

Next to that, there's also Horizon Forbidden West for $49.99 (opens in new tab). It's the first major discount we've seen on the sci-fi adventure sequel so if you've been holding off for a price cut then now's the time to bite. You can also choose to get the PS4 version for $10 less (opens in new tab) and it will play on your PS5 but without some of the advanced graphical and performance features.

Check them both out in more detail below, as well as many more PS5 game deals right here, including Gran Turismo 7, Returnal and Death Stranding.

Today's best PS5 game deals

(opens in new tab) Horizon Forbidden West: $69.99 $49.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $20 - Horizon Forbidden West is the stunningly beautiful sequel to Zero Dawn and one of this year's big PlayStation exclusives. It's held firm on its $69.99 price point since launch, but the current offer at Amazon brings it down to the cheapest we've seen it yet. We awarded the sci-fi open-world adventure 4.5 out of 5 in our Horizon Forbidden West review (opens in new tab) so grab this hit while you can for less.

(opens in new tab) Demon's Souls: $69.99 $39.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $30 – The remake of From Software's original PS3 RPG has been this cheap a couple of times in the past so now's another chance to pick it up if you missed it before. It's a great price if you want to experience the game again (or for the first time) on the latest hardware. In terms of features, the PS5 remake offers improved graphics with 4K support and enhanced performance with a 60fps mode.

(opens in new tab) Gran Turismo 7: $69.99 $49.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $20 - It's an all-time low price for one of the current kings of the racing genre. We gave it a full five stars in our Gran Turismo 7 review (opens in new tab), so now's the time to pick up the racing sim for its stunning visuals, ample content and heaps of progression.

(opens in new tab) Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales: $49.99 $29.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $20 – Spider-Man: Miles Morales is one of the most essential PS5 games and this discount from Amazon sees the web-slinging adventure plummet to its cheapest price once more. It may have been released almost two years ago but it remains one of the best PS5 games so the fact you can pick it up for $30 is a bargain.

(opens in new tab) Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart: $69.99 $39.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $30 – Here's yet another top PS5 exclusive game available for its lowest price once more. Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is a fascinating technical showcase for the power of Sony's latest console, with a bright and diverse universe for you to explore with a whole host of wild and inventive weapons to try. Not played it yet? One to pick up while it's this cheap.

(opens in new tab) Returnal: $69.99 $49.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $20 – Returnal may not have enraptured many but the cult shooter is one of the PS5's most interesting, exciting and fascinating games. Fancy giving something different a go for yourself? If you do, this $20 discount should help make your decision a little easier.

(opens in new tab) Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut: $69.99 $49.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $20 – Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut makes one of the top PS4 games even better. This PS5 upgrade boasts improved visuals, better performance and more - and it's now back to its lowest ever price following this $20 discount at Amazon.

(opens in new tab) Sackboy: A Big Adventure: $59.99 $29.99 at GameStop (opens in new tab)

Save $30 – You guessed it: this offer at GameStop matches the previous record-low for the charming PS5 platforming adventure that features PlayStation's iconic handmade mascot. We found it was a solid game "stuffed full of magic" in our Sackboy review (opens in new tab). A strong recommendation, then, and an excellent buy while it's down to this low price.

(opens in new tab) Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection: $49.99 $29.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $20 – This is the cheapest price yet for the collection that includes Uncharted 4: A Thief's End and The Lost Legacy both remastered for PS5. Given both bombastic action-adventure games originally launched on PS4, the improvements are slim, but you do get the option of a 4K mode or high-performance mode with a higher frame rate. Seen as $15 each, that's a fantastic deal.

(opens in new tab) Death Stranding Director's Cut: $49.99 $39.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $10 – Was the original version not weird, bizarre or long enough for you? Here's your chance to go through Kojima's latest head spinner all again with this PS5 remaster. It also comes with lots of additional content, including new weapons, vehicles, missions and mini-games. It's the conclusive way to play Norman Reedus and the funky foetus.

If it's more than just offers on games you're after, our wider PS5 bundles and deals hub features everything else including accessories and subscriptions. That includes all the latest PlayStation Plus deals, which have unfortunately dropped in quality over recent months following the launch of the new PS Plus tiers. Still, if you choose to sign up you can actually play some of the above PS5 games as part of the membership fee.