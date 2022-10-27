If you need a 1080p webcam for those conference calls, this EMEET C960 is under $30

When remote work became the new norm during the pandemic, laptops that featured thin bezels and 720p cameras suddenly went from being hot to not. Office workers understood the value of having a 1080p webcam so they could finally be seen with clarity during a conference call.

The EMEET C960, an affordable 1080p HD webcam, could be the answer. It makes a great addition to any laptop needing an upgrade and is incredibly budget-friendly to boot.

The even better news is that it's currently available for less than $30. If you want to ditch the less-than-HD webcam on your laptop, this is probably the perfect sale to do so. And thanks to our Black Friday deals round-up, finding the best prices during this cost-of-living crisis has never been easier.

(Not in the US? Scroll down for deals in your region).

Today's best webcam deal

(opens in new tab) EMEET C960 Web Camera: $38.99 $29.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save 23% – This webcam is a great and affordable option for those who need an upgraded 1080p webcam replacement for their less-than-HD laptop cameras. It's also noise-canceling, which means extraneous background noises won't interrupt your conference calls.

Laptops are already expensive enough as it is and having to upgrade from a built-in 720p webcam is yet another cost. However, the EMEET C960 Web Camera, which was already a great buy at $38.99, is now, thanks to a recent sale, only $29.99. In addition to the HD-quality video, you also get a couple of higher-end features like noise-canceling mics and an anti-glare lens.

If you're in the market for an HD webcam, it would be a good idea to advantage of this deal now. You'll be hard-pressed to find a cheaper HD webcam at this price, even on Black Friday.

More EMEET C960 Web Camera deals

You'll find all the lowest prices for the EMEET C960 Web Camera from around the web below, with offers available in your region.

More early Black Friday deals