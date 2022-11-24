Hurry! This PS5 Black Friday deal is one of the best bundles yet

This PS5 Black Friday deal is the one for you if you're still looking to pick up the console. And best of all, it comes with one of this year's best games.
Black Friday deals have been strong this year, but this Black Friday PS5 deal is among the cream of the crop. At Walmart, while stocks last, you can pick up a PS5 bundle that includes God of War Ragnarok for $559 (opens in new tab). (Not in the US? Scroll down for the best prices in your region).
This is a fantastic PS5 Black Friday deal if you've been struggling to pick up the console this past year, and better yet, includes one of the best PS5 games you can play today.
Today's best PS5 Black Friday bundle deal
PS5 God of War Ragnarok Bundle: $559 at Walmart (opens in new tab)
Historically speaking, PS5 bundles are a less competitive way to get yourself the console. We're hoping that this bundle could be a faster way of getting in your hands on the system and one of the best games of the generation, too.
It's worth noting that PS5 restocks typically sell through very quickly, meaning that if you're in the market for Sony's current-gen flagship, it's best to act as soon as you're able to take advantage of this excellent PS5 deal.
As for God of War Ragnarok, we gave the game a perfect 5 stars in our review, citing its fantastic story, satisfying gameplay and wonderful usage of the DualSense Wireless Controller as standout features in the 2022 sequel.
