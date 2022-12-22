Grab a Meta Quest 2 headset this Boxing Day and get paid to shop on Amazon

Start off the new year in virtual reality with one of the best VR headsets you can buy, and score up to AU$200 credit to use on Amazon. That's right – you can score the Meta Quest 2, plus get some extra store credit to spend in 2023 during Amazon's Boxing Day sale.

Virtual reality has been in a bit of a slump in the last few years, but 2023 is looking hopeful. Though if you can't wait, this deal on the Meta Quest 2 will not only let you experience VR, but it will essentially pay you to do so thanks to that bonus credit.

Sure, the Meta Quest Pro is out now, but VR fans have ultimately been disappointed with that headset, especially due to its lack of improvement on the Quest 2. If you want a headset to explore and test out virtual reality, the Meta Quest 2 really does give users all you need and more for a good VR experience.

We saw this offer back in November during this year's Amazon Black Friday sales as well, but just note the Meta Quest 2 itself doesn't actually score a discount. But you can get either AU$150 in credit with the 128GB headset (AU$629.99) (opens in new tab) or AU$200 worth of credit with the 256GB headset (AU$789.99) (opens in new tab) to spend on anything you'd like through Amazon Australia.

(opens in new tab) Meta Quest 2 | from AU$629.99 with up to AU$200 credit on Amazon (opens in new tab) It might not arrive in time for Christmas, but if you want to experience VR in 2023, the Meta Quest 2 is a great option. Amazon is once again offering up to AU$200 bonus credit when you purchase one of these headsets. While this isn't strictly a discount, you can use this credit towards future purchases that are "sold by Amazon AU". Buying the 128GB headset will score you AU$150 of credit, while the 256GB unit will give you AU$200.

Having seen this bargain back during Black Friday, it's not a big surprise to see it on offer again for Boxing Day. 2022 has been a bit of a lacklustre year for deals on VR headsets, so it'll be interesting to see what 2023 will bring.

Still, Amazon really wants you to experience VR with the Meta Quest 2, and a bonus of up to AU$200 store credit is a pretty sweet offer, especially as you can use that credit on pretty much anything on Amazon so long as it is sold and shipped by Amazon AU.

Even at retail price we'd still recommend the Meta Quest 2. It stands out as one of the most accessible VR headsets currently on the market. You won't be tripping over wires with this gear, which is a big drawback of other VR headsets.

Plus, the Quest 2 has a massive catalogue of games it can support including some of the best VR games currently on offer, as well as some fantastic exclusives such as Resident Evil VR and Beat Saber.