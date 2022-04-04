Gaming laptop deals at Best Buy offer huge $700 price cuts on RTX 3070 and 3060 rigs

We've spotted two absolutely awesome gaming laptop deals at Best Buy this week which offer some of the best prices we've ever seen on machines with coveted Nvidia RTX graphics cards.

First up, an RTX 3070-equipped 15.6-inch Gigabyte Aorus - which is just $1,199 right now after a humungous $700 price cut. Not only is this the cheapest gaming laptop deal (quite possibly ever) to feature a high-end RTX 3070, but it's also rocking an Intel Core i7-11800H processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD. You rarely see machines with this spec for under $1,500, let alone $1,200, so it's a real bargain.

Another great gaming laptop deal at Best Buy this week, especially for those on a budget, is this RTX 3060-equipped 15.6-inch MSI GF65 for $799.99 (was $1,099). Again, this is the cheapest machine on the market right now to feature an RTX 3060. You also get a 512GB SSD, Intel Core i5-10500H processor, and 8GB of RAM. While not super high-end, if you're looking for a decent machine to get you started with 1080p gaming, this one offers outstanding bang for the buck.

So, we've got two gaming laptops here that offer great value thanks to their respective discounts. While they'll appeal to different crowds (and budgets), we'd easily recommend either if you're looking to save some bucks on your next machine. With decent Ray-Tracing performance and DLSS compatibility, both these rigs will be set for great performance for a few good years too.

Outside the US? See today's best gaming laptop deals in your region just below.

This week's gaming laptop deals at Best Buy

Gigabyte Aorus 15.6-inch gaming laptop: $1,899 $1,199.99 at Best Buy

Save $700 - This RTX 3070 gaming laptop deal on a Gigabyte Aorus at Best Buy has left us wondering - what's the catch? Amazingly, it doesn't look like there is one. With a super speedy RTX 3070, Intel Core i7-11800H, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB SSD, this is one incredibly powerful machine for this price range. In fact, we don't think we've ever seen an RTX 3070 machine go for cheaper.

MSI GF65 15.6-inch gaming laptop: $1,099 $799.99 at Best Buy

Save $300 - On more of a budget? Here's a really competitively priced RTX 3060 equipped MSI GF65 at Best Buy. With a powerful graphics card, Intel Core i5-10500H processor, 8GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD, this one's a great mid-range buy if you're looking for something to handle 1080p gaming. It won't break the bank and will get you really respectable performance on even fairly demanding triple-A titles.

And, if you'd like to see more options, head on over to our main cheap gaming laptop deals roundup. Over there you'll find plenty of alternatives - although we'd very much say these two at Best Buy are currently the best on the market.