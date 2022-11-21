Don't miss the Black Friday double discount on a year's PS Plus subscription

Amazon's hosting a 10% off deal for PS Plus subscriptions this week only, which includes all three tiers of Sony's online service.

That might not sound like much, but Sony's hosting its own Black Friday 2022 sale for PS Plus subscriptions on PS5 and PS4. The PlayStation Store currently lets you buy a PS Plus subscription at 25% off. Add Amazon's own 10% (15% for Premium) discount on top of that, and you're effectively saving 35% off a year's subscription for the Essential, Extra, and Premium tiers. (Not in the UK? Scroll down for deals in your region).

This is by far among the cheapest we've seen PS Plus go for, and these UK discounts are certainly among the best Black Friday PS5 deals around. 12 months of the base Essential tier is down to £34.20 (opens in new tab), Extra comes in at £56.70 (opens in new tab), while the Premium subscription will run you £63.68 (opens in new tab) for this week only.

Today's best PS Plus Black Friday deal(s)

(opens in new tab) PlayStation Plus Essential: was £50 now £34.20 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Here's a 35% saving on the basic PlayStation Plus Essential membership. This comes with exactly the same benefits as the old version, including access to online multiplayer, free games each month, cloud saves, and more.

(opens in new tab) PlayStation Plus Extra: was £84 now £56.70 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The same 35% saving has been applied to the new middle-tier membership for Sony's gaming subscription service on PS5 and PS4. Added benefits on this level include access to a revolving games catalogue which includes up to 400 PS4 and PS5 games, featuring many big first-party releases such as Demon's Souls and Death Stranding.

(opens in new tab) PlayStation Plus Premium: was £100 now £63.68 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

And there's also nearly 40% off the top PlayStation Plus Premium membership. This pricey plan includes everything from the previous two tiers (online multiplayer, free games each month, cloud saves, PS4/PS5 games catalogue) but also adds access to a selection of PlayStation Classics from PS1, PS2, PS3 and PSP consoles. Good if you want to relive some iconic titles from gaming's past like Syphon Filter and Ape Escape.

Since the PS Plus revamp earlier this year, Sony has added many new features to its online services, such as PS1, PS2, and PSP libraries, as well as consolidating the old PS Now's cloud-based PS3 library into the new package. Its usual price has proven to be controversial, but these huge discounts definitely make it worth checking out, at least for a year.

You're still getting those monthly PS5 and PS4 games every month. But now, PS Plus's Game and Classics Catalogs add even more games to the service each month in Xbox Game Pass-esque fashion.

More PS Plus Black Friday deals

