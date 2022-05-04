Dell G15 gaming laptop with RTX 3050 Ti drops to just $685 in huge one-time deal

deals image: Dell G15 gaming laptop on green background
It's been a while since we've seen a cheap gaming laptop deal as good as this 15.6-inch Dell G15 for $685.99 (was $1,184) over at the official Dell store this week.

The recipient of a huge $500 price cut, this machine is fantastic value thanks to its combination of an RTX 3050 Ti graphics card, 8GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and Intel Core i5-11260H processor - mid-tier specs that are a great starting point for 1080p gaming. Put together, this machine is all set for decent frame rates on most triple-A titles and especially popular eSports titles like League of Legends or Fortnite.

While it's not super high-end, getting a fairly beefy RTX 3050 Ti graphics card at this price is particularly excellent if you're gaming on a budget. Not only does it have the edge versus the 'non-TI' variants you usually find at this price point, but you'll be looking to punch above your weight thanks to DLSS. This recently released graphical feature uses clever algorithms to seamlessly upscale lower resolutions, reducing the load on your GPU while still retaining graphical fidelity. It's a clever feature that's fast becoming an essential perk for budget gamers - it's also exclusive to Nvidia RTX cards.

If you're looking for something with a bit more power, we've also included another recommendation from our weekly gaming laptop deals roundup just below - this 15.6-inch MSI GF65 at Best Buy for $799.99. With a powerful RTX 3060 graphics card, this one's well worth considering if you're able to spend a bit more.

Save up to $500 with today's gaming laptop deals

Dell G15 15.6-inch gaming laptop: $984

Dell G15 15.6-inch gaming laptop: $984 $685 at Dell
Save $498 - A fantastic value budget-buy, this Dell G15 not only features a huge price cut but is at a super-cheap price for a speedy RTX 3050 Ti graphics card. Alongside this powerful GPU, you also get an Intel Core i5-11260H processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD, ensuring decent performance for most titles at 1080p.

View Deal
$1,099

MSI GF65 15.6-inch gaming laptop: $1,099 $799.99 at Best Buy
Save $300 - And, for those looking to spend a bit more, consider this MSI GF65 at Best Buy, which features an RTX 3060 graphics card for under $800. That's a great price for such a powerful component. You also get a 512GB SSD, 8GB of RAM, and an Intel Core i5-10500H processor to boot. The CPU is a little weaker on this model but when it comes to outright graphical power, it's definitely great bang for the buck. Note, this one is also on sale at Amazon for $859 currently.

View Deal

