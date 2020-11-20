Black Friday Xbox game deals: Watch Dogs, FIFA 21 and more up to 55% off

Leave it to Microsoft to give gamers the best Xbox Series X and Xbox One Black Friday deals this year: the console-maker has already kicked off its Black Friday 2020 digital sales event by offering up to 55% off brand-new Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and PC games.

On the list of discounted games are FIFA 21, Watch Dogs Legion, NBA 2K21 and Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2, all of which have been released in the last two or three months, as well as 700 additional games available at a steep discount.

We've posted the deals in the US and UK below, but scroll down to the bottom to see the top Xbox game deals in your region.

US Xbox Game Deals

FIFA 21 Champions Edition | Xbox One & Xbox Series X|S: $79.99 $35.99 at Microsoft

Score some points with someone on your holiday list this year with this great deal on FIFA 21 Champions Edition that's 55% off through November 30. This digital version of the game up to 10 Rare Gold Packs, 1 per week for 10 weeks, and Career Mode Homegrown Talent.

Watch Dogs Legion | Xbox One & Xbox Series X|S: $59.99 $40.19 at Microsoft

Microsoft and Ubisoft are cutting 33% off the price of Watch Dogs Legion that just released on the Xbox Series S/X two weeks ago. You can buy the game on Xbox One today, then when you upgrade, get the game again via Smart Delivery for your new console. View Deal

Marvel's Avengers | Xbox One: $59.99 $29.99 at Microsoft

Marvel's Avengers pits the world's mightiest heroes against AIM in a fight to restore humanity and liberty to an increasingly controlled and monitored world. It's Marvel meets Destiny 2, and it's a short-but-fun experience.View Deal

NBA 2K21 | Xbox One: $59.99 $29.99 at Microsoft

For basketball fans, there's no better game out there than NBA 2K21. With extensive improvements in the gameplay, competitive and community online features, and deep, varied game modes, NBA 2K21 will keep them on the court even when it's snowing.View Deal

Madden NFL 21 Deluxe Edition| Xbox One & Xbox Series X|S: $79.99 $35.99 at Microsoft

Another popular sports sim, Madden NFL 21 takes players to the gridiron for realistic football games with the latest rosters. The Deluxe Edition comes with 7 Madden Ultimate Team Gold Fantasy Packs, which is key to getting your Madden Ultimate Team off the ground. View Deal

Doom Eternal | Xbox One: $59.99 $19.79 at Microsoft

Hell’s armies have invaded Earth. Again. Thankfully, you're here to stop them, armed to the teeth with chainsaws, shotguns and the trusty ol' BFG. Bethesda's frantic - and fantastic - first-person shooter is on sale this week for an incredible 66% off.View Deal

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 | Xbox One: $39.99 $29.99 at Microsoft

The classic from your childhood, reimagined and remastered for the Xbox family of consoles. All of the original skaters and levels return from the original as well as the killer soundtrack.View Deal

UK Xbox Game Deals

FIFA 21 Champions Edition | Xbox One & Xbox Series X|S: £79.99 £35.99 at Microsoft

Microsoft has knocked 55% off the FIFA 21 Champions Edition, making it less than £40. Considering the game works on Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S - and is getting a free next-gen upgrade - this is a fantastic deal.View Deal

Watch Dogs: Legion | Xbox One & Xbox Series X|S: £59.99 £38.99 at Microsoft

Save 35% on the newly released Watch Dogs Legion. Legion will work on either Xbox One or Xbox Series X/S - and if you choose to play on a new Xbox you'll get to take advantage of the free next-gen upgrade.View Deal

Marvel's Avengers | Xbox One & Xbox Series X|S: £59.99 £29.99 at Microsoft

Another fairly new release seeing a price slash from Microsoft, Marvel's Avengers has been discounted by £30 in this Black Friday Xbox deal. You can play the game on both Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S - but don't expect a next-gen upgrade until 2021.View Deal

NBA 2K21 | Xbox One: £59.99 £29.99 at Microsoft

The newly released NBA 2K21 is half price at Microsoft, meaning you can pick it up for under £30. It's worth noting this is just the Xbox One version and, while it will run on Xbox Series X/S, you need the specific Mamba Forever edition to take advantage of the next-gen upgrade.View Deal

Madden NFL 21 Deluxe Edition | Xbox One & Xbox Series X|S: £79.99 £35.99 at Microsoft

There's a whopping 55% off the deluxe edition of Madden NFL 21 at Microsoft, meaning you save over £40. What's more, this version works across Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S - with a free next-gen upgrade scheduled for December 4.View Deal

Doom Eternal | Xbox One: £54.99 £18.14 at Microsoft

Microsoft has discounted Doom Eternal by 67%, saving you nearly £40. It's a fantastic game and, while it hasn't reviewed any next-gen upgrades, it will work on Xbox Series X/S thanks to backwards compatibility.View Deal