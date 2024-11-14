Oops! Windows 11 update is reportedly telling users their PC is outdated – even if it's not

Update KB5046633 triggers a misleading pop-up, incorrectly telling users their system is outdated

The "Learn more" link redirects to a Windows 10 support article, adding to user confusion

Microsoft has yet to address this issue and Windows 11 users don't need to worry about end-of-support

A new Windows 11 update, KB5046633, has introduced a peculiar glitch that causes a message to pop up and tell users that their version of Windows ‘has reached the service’ , and encourages them to ‘get the newer version of Windows to stay up to date.’

This could cause undue worry for people, as it implies that their system is outdated a even though there’s no cause for alarm and their PC actually is up to date (especially right after downloading and installing this update).

In a screenshot demonstrating the glitch on the Windows Update page provided by Neowin, you can see a ‘Learn more’ link, which apparently takes people to a Windows 10 support article.

This only adds to the mystery and Neowin speculates that the notification was intended for an update like KB5001716, applicable to other versions of Windows 10 and 11, which is meant to remind users that their version will soon no longer be supported. Microsoft doesn’t appear to have acknowledged the hiccup yet.

Waiting for answers to come out in the wash

It’s not totally unusual for Microsoft to issue reminders like this as Windows 10’s end-of-life date is coming up in less than a year. For users of operating systems which will soon stop being supported, these are important reminders. KB5046633 is for Windows 11 users, however, who don’t need to worry about their operating system no longer being supported.

Hopefully, Microsoft will acknowledge the blip and put out corrective measures soon, as spooking its users with false alarms won’t go down well - and could even lead to a ‘boy who cried wolf’ scenario in the future.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE...