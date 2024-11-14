Oops! Windows 11 update is reportedly telling users their PC is outdated – even if it's not
Confusing notification mistakenly warns users of outdated Windows version
- Update KB5046633 triggers a misleading pop-up, incorrectly telling users their system is outdated
- The "Learn more" link redirects to a Windows 10 support article, adding to user confusion
- Microsoft has yet to address this issue and Windows 11 users don't need to worry about end-of-support
A new Windows 11 update, KB5046633, has introduced a peculiar glitch that causes a message to pop up and tell users that their version of Windows ‘has reached the service’ , and encourages them to ‘get the newer version of Windows to stay up to date.’
This could cause undue worry for people, as it implies that their system is outdated a even though there’s no cause for alarm and their PC actually is up to date (especially right after downloading and installing this update).
In a screenshot demonstrating the glitch on the Windows Update page provided by Neowin, you can see a ‘Learn more’ link, which apparently takes people to a Windows 10 support article.
This only adds to the mystery and Neowin speculates that the notification was intended for an update like KB5001716, applicable to other versions of Windows 10 and 11, which is meant to remind users that their version will soon no longer be supported. Microsoft doesn’t appear to have acknowledged the hiccup yet.
Waiting for answers to come out in the wash
It’s not totally unusual for Microsoft to issue reminders like this as Windows 10’s end-of-life date is coming up in less than a year. For users of operating systems which will soon stop being supported, these are important reminders. KB5046633 is for Windows 11 users, however, who don’t need to worry about their operating system no longer being supported.
Hopefully, Microsoft will acknowledge the blip and put out corrective measures soon, as spooking its users with false alarms won’t go down well - and could even lead to a ‘boy who cried wolf’ scenario in the future.
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE...
- Noticed Windows 11 getting more buggy? Microsoft implements a load of bug fixes with new preview build, fighting some truly odd glitches
- Windows 11 update fails are becoming a joke – but it looks like Microsoft is working hard on fixing them
- Now on DVD: Windows 11 24H2 (yes, really) has been slimmed down and ready for action by Tiny11 developer
Get the best Black Friday deals direct to your inbox, plus news, reviews, and more.
Sign up to be the first to know about unmissable Black Friday deals on top tech, plus get all your favorite TechRadar content.
Kristina is a UK-based Computing Writer, and is interested in all things computing, software, tech, mathematics and science. Previously, she has written articles about popular culture, economics, and miscellaneous other topics.
She has a personal interest in the history of mathematics, science, and technology; in particular, she closely follows AI and philosophically-motivated discussions.