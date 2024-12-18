Microsoft’s PC accessories are back, this time with a stylish helping hand from Incase

Microsoft revives PC accessories with Incase, rebranding classics like the Modern Mobile Mouse and keyboards.

Affordable, ergonomic, and wireless options headline the new lineup, starting with 23 versatile accessories.

Surface remains Microsoft's premium gear focus, blending cutting-edge tech with its signature Surface branding.

Some people might not know that until pretty recently, Microsoft made computer accessories - and it looks like Microsoft is dipping its toe in again. The company actually has a considerable history of creating PC accessories, from ergonomic keyboards to high-precision mice. After discontinuing its own brand of PC accessories last year, Microsoft has partnered with Incase to bring back some of those back.

Incase put out a post announcing the partnership starting in 2024, promising to combine both companies’ expertise to bring you 23 computer accessories to start with and possibly more to come. You can get products that some might recognize, such as the Modern Mobile Mouse or Sculpt Ergonomic Keyboard, but now with the Incase logo and branding.

(Image credit: Incase)

What Incase and Microsoft have to offer

In practical terms, these accessories will work just as well as the originals and they come at great prices that won’t make you jump out of your seat. For example, the $24.99 Mobile Mouse 1850 is a lightweight, reliable wireless mouse that’s perfect for everyday tasks, while the $39.99 Modern Mobile Mouse offers a sleeker design with better performance for on-the-go professionals. This new lineup also includes keyboards that are wireless, ergonomic, and compact, along with headsets and a webcam.

While Microsoft has pretty much entirely left the PC accessory market, its Surface range includes Surface-specific gear, like the Surface Desktop Keyboard with its AI-powered Copilot+ key, which shows off Microsoft’s commitment to its premium Surface lineup. So, whether you’re looking for dependable classics under the new “Incase Designed by Microsoft” label or cutting-edge tech under the Surface brand, Microsoft has something for everyone.

Those who are familiar with Microsoft’s computer accessories will probably welcome this announcement. While some have complaints about products like Microsoft 365, Edge, and, of course, Windows, it is still a highly trusted company, and with Incase’s collaboration efforts, I think these will be pretty decent quality for the price.

