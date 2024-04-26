Quordle today – hints and answers for Saturday, April 27 (game #824)

Why not settle into the weekend with a nice, simple Quordle puzzle to solve. Or rather, four of them – because the challenge here is to complete a quartet of Wordle-style word games simultaneously.

Sounds tricky, right? And it is. But don't worry – I've compiled some Quordle hints to help you out, so scroll down for all of the info plus my commentary on today's game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about Quordle today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

Quordle today (game #824) - hint #1 - Vowels

How many different vowels are in Quordle today? • The number of different vowels in Quordle today is 3*.

* Note that by vowel we mean the five standard vowels (A, E, I, O, U), not Y (which is sometimes counted as a vowel too).

Quordle today (game #824) - hint #2 - repeated letters

Do any of today's Quordle answers contain repeated letters? • The number of Quordle answers containing a repeated letter today is 2.

Quordle today (game #824) - hint #3 - uncommon letters

Do the letters Q, Z, X or J appear in Quordle today? • Yes. One of Q, Z, X or J appears among today's Quordle answers.

Quordle today (game #824) - hint #4 - starting letters (1)

Do any of today's Quordle puzzles start with the same letter? • The number of today's Quordle answers starting with the same letter is 0.

If you just want to know the answers at this stage, simply scroll down. If you're not ready yet then here's one more clue to make things a lot easier:

Quordle today (game #824) - hint #5 - starting letters (2)

What letters do today's Quordle answers start with? • Q • B • S • L

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

Quordle today (game #824) - the answers

The answers to today's Quordle, game #824, are…

QUACK

BERET

SKULL

LATHE

It's been a while since we've had an uncommon letter in Quordle, but we got one today in the form of the Q in QUACK. Fortunately, it didn't cause me any problems because I already had -UAC- and as far as I could see there was no other word that could have fit there – but it may have caused more of an issue for you.

That aside, BERET was probably the hardest Quordle word to solve today. B is a very common starting letter, but those Es either side of an R are no so likely to appear, so format-wise it may not have occurred to you.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

Daily Sequence today (game #824) - the answers

The answers to today's Quordle Daily Sequence, game #824, are…

FRILL

TUBER

DERBY

MEALY

