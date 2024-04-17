Quordle today – hints and answers for Thursday, April 18 (game #815)
Today's Quordle might well catch out a few people, for reasons that shall become clear once you've played. I delve into that a little bit in my commentary below, but if you want to guard against trouble then by all means check out my daily hints first.
SPOILER WARNING: Information about Quordle today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.
Quordle today (game #815) - hint #1 - Vowels
How many different vowels are in Quordle today?
• The number of different vowels in Quordle today is 3*.
* Note that by vowel we mean the five standard vowels (A, E, I, O, U), not Y (which is sometimes counted as a vowel too).
Quordle today (game #815) - hint #2 - repeated letters
Do any of today's Quordle answers contain repeated letters?
• The number of Quordle answers containing a repeated letter today is 0.
Quordle today (game #815) - hint #3 - uncommon letters
Do the letters Q, Z, X or J appear in Quordle today?
• No. None of Q, Z, X or J appear among today's Quordle answers.
Quordle today (game #815) - hint #4 - starting letters (1)
Do any of today's Quordle puzzles start with the same letter?
• The number of today's Quordle answers starting with the same letter is 0.
If you just want to know the answers at this stage, simply scroll down. If you're not ready yet then here's one more clue to make things a lot easier:
Quordle today (game #815) - hint #5 - starting letters (2)
What letters do today's Quordle answers start with?
• M
• A
• B
• C
Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.
Quordle today (game #815) - the answers
The answers to today's Quordle, game #815, are…
- MATCH
- APTLY
- BISON
- CLINK
Some words are very difficult to solve, whether in Wordle or Quordle, simply because there are too many options. My three start words cover 15 of the most common letters between them, but they're not that helpful with the -ATCH trap, where C, L, P, W, M, H and B are all possible starting letters. The latter four of those aren't included in my starting words, so I also need a further narrowing down word, possibly two, to identify which it is (in this case MATCH).
I also struggle with G and K endings for the same reason. There are lots of these: BLING/BLINK, THING/THINK, STING/STINK or, as with today, CLING/CLINK. As is often the case, I guessed wrong first time and needed two attempts to solve that one, having also used up a guess completing MATCH earlier on. In these kind of situations there's nothing for it but to protect your streak, using up as many letters as you can in order to get home on the last attempt. Play safe, live to fight another day.
How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.
Daily Sequence today (game #815) - the answers
The answers to today's Quordle Daily Sequence, game #815, are…
- LEAKY
- VODKA
- TRIPE
- STALE
Quordle answers: The past 20
- Quordle #814, Wednesday 17 April: COLON, EQUIP, SUITE, BLURB
- Quordle #813, Tuesday 16 April: METAL, MATEY, AGREE, DRIVE
- Quordle #812, Monday 15 April: STINT, RAPID, BRING, BUILD
- Quordle #811, Sunday 14 April: WITTY, DADDY, SHORT, SLUNG
- Quordle #810, Saturday 13 April: GROVE, ALLOY, TIMID, TWIST
- Quordle #809, Friday 12 April: GUILD, VOMIT, DROOP, BIGOT
- Quordle #808, Thursday 11 April: STRIP, EVENT, EPOXY, GROSS
- Quordle #807, Wednesday 10 April: LANCE, TAPIR, MURKY, CANAL
- Quordle #806, Tuesday 9 April: HERON, FIEND, TWINE, WORSE
- Quordle #805, Monday 8 April: CRAZE, EQUIP, RALLY, SCOUR
- Quordle #804, Sunday 7 April: BRING, WRING, LARVA, GOUGE
- Quordle #803, Saturday 6 April: BLUFF, TENSE, CRUEL, ASKEW
- Quordle #802, Friday 5 April: ENEMY, FLACK, PAYEE, UNFIT
- Quordle #801, Thursday 4 April: CLEFT, RACER, TABBY, FRAIL
- Quordle #800, Wednesday 3 April: CARRY, SPEAK, LOSER, SUAVE
- Quordle #799, Tuesday 2 April: APTLY, STEAL, SNOUT, STAVE
- Quordle #798, Monday 1 April: CARVE, TIGHT, AGLOW, WOVEN
- Quordle #797, Sunday 31 March: SPIKE, BEVEL, PERKY, FAUNA
- Quordle #796, Saturday 30 March: SHOOK, DIRGE, CLEAN, PRIOR
- Quordle #795, Friday 29 March: RUMBA, SLICE, RAZOR, SLEEP
Marc is TechRadar’s Global Editor in Chief, the latest in a long line of senior editorial roles he’s held in a career that started the week that Google launched (nice of them to mark the occasion). Prior to joining TR, he was UK Editor in Chief on Tom’s Guide, where he oversaw all gaming, streaming, audio, TV, entertainment, how-to and cameras coverage. He's also a former editor of the tech website Stuff and spent five years at the music magazine NME, where his duties mainly involved spoiling other people’s fun. He’s based in London, and has tested and written about phones, tablets, wearables, streaming boxes, smart home devices, Bluetooth speakers, headphones, games, TVs, cameras and pretty much every other type of gadget you can think of. An avid photographer, Marc likes nothing better than taking pictures of very small things (bugs, his daughters) or very big things (distant galaxies). He also enjoys live music, gaming, cycling, and beating Wordle (he authors the daily Wordle today page).