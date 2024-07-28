NYT Strands today — hints, answers and spangram for Monday, July 29 (game #148)

Who wants to start the week in the best possible way? You do – and that's why you're reading this page, to make sure you complete the fiendishly difficult Strands game from the NYT. Not that today's is that bad – but you still might want some hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #148) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… Book it!

NYT Strands today (game #148) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

NEWER

PREEN

STRAW

BRAN

DUTY

COLD

NYT Strands today (game #148) - hint #3 - spangram

What is a hint for today's spangram? • Palaces of words

NYT Strands today (game #148) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? • First: top 4th column • Last: bottom 4th column

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #148) - the answers

The answers to today's Strands, game #148, are…

MEET

LEARN

STUDY

READ

RENEW

BORROW

BROWSE

SPANGRAM: PUBLICLIBRARY

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

No issues here for anyone who loves books, which I'd wager would be most people choosing to play Strands each day. The theme clue didn't entirely give the game away, for once, and when I uncovered MEET by accident on my first guess, I wasn't sure what the concept here was. But I understood a little more once I found LEARN, STUDY and READ, and the remainder fell into place easily.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Sunday 28 July, game #147)

JOURNAL

TRIBUNE

CHRONICAL

TIMES

GLOBE

HERALD

SPANGRAM: NEWSPAPER