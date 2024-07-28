NYT Connections today — hints and answers for Monday, July 29 (game #414)

Today's Connections puzzle is a little easier than the previous couple, although that's not saying a lot; it's still hard, for sure. There are hints below if you need them.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #414) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

GUTTER

WHALE

ТЕАРОТ

DOME

FISH

BOWL

JUSTICE

ALLEY

SOLFEGE

COURT

FOUNTAIN

LANE

COLISEUM

LIBRA

DRIVE

ARENA

NYT Connections today (game #414) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

Yellow: Sport places

Sport places Green: Area name additions

Area name additions Blue: Reptiles have them

Reptiles have them Purple: Pour one out for these

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #414) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: STADIUMS

GREEN: STREET SUFFIXES

BLUE: ASSOCIATED WITH SCALES

PURPLE: THINGS WITH SPOUTS

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #414) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #414, are…

YELLOW: STADIUMS ARENA, BOWL, COLISEUM, DOME

ARENA, BOWL, COLISEUM, DOME GREEN: STREET SUFFIXES ALLEY, COURT, DRIVE, LANE

ALLEY, COURT, DRIVE, LANE BLUE: ASSOCIATED WITH SCALES FISH, JUSTICE, LIBRA, SOLFEGE

FISH, JUSTICE, LIBRA, SOLFEGE PURPLE: THINGS WITH SPOUTS FOUNTAIN, GUTTER, TEAPOT, WHALE

My rating: Moderate

Moderate My score: Perfect

Watch out for lots of classic misdirection in today's Connections. The NYT threw in three potentials for 'bowling' – ALLEY, LANE, GUTTER – and three potentials for something law-related (JUSTICE, COURT, LIBRA) but neither of those groupings were real answers, so you'll have needed your wits about you to avoid failure.

I'm particularly pleased to have spotted the 'things with spouts' group, because it's purple and I rarely solve this other than by default. Instead, the default group for me was the blue 'scales' connection, where I was slightly hampered by not knowing the word SOLFEGE (it's something to do with music, apparently).

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Sunday, 28 July, game #413)

YELLOW: PARTS OF A BOOK COVER, JACKET, PAGE, SPINE

COVER, JACKET, PAGE, SPINE GREEN: CAT COAT PATTERNS CALICO, TABBY, TORTOISESHELL, TUXEDO

CALICO, TABBY, TORTOISESHELL, TUXEDO BLUE: NERVOUSNESS, IN THE SINGULAR BUTTERFLY, JITTER, NERVE, WILLY

BUTTERFLY, JITTER, NERVE, WILLY PURPLE: STARTING WITH VEGETABLES BEETHOVEN, CORNUCOPIA, KALEIDOSCOPE, PEACOCK