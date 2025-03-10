Nightmare Google Maps glitch is deleting timelines, and there isn't a fix yet

Google Maps timelines are disappearing for some users

It seems to be a Google One issue, but there's no known fix

Thankfully not everyone is affected, but it's frustrating for those who are

Google Maps timelines are disappearing, and not only is there no guaranteed fix for the issue right now, it isn’t clear if this is a permanent removal or only a temporary glitch.

At first glance, reports of people’s timelines being lost seems like they might have fallen afoul of Google Map’s big privacy change: your Google Maps timeline is moving from the cloud to your device, and unless you agree to various new settings by a deadline date (which is different for different users, weirdly) you’ll lose your travel history.

However, according to reports in the Google Maps subreddit (spotted by 9to5Google), it’s an unrelated issue as it’s affecting people who have agreed to backup their timeline locally. What’s more, they’re unable to restore old backups (even if they delete and reinstall the Maps app), and some are noting that new visits aren’t being tracked either.

Some users have posted saying that Google Support blames the issue on Google One, and that Google is working on a fix, though, at the time of writing, there doesn’t appear to be a reliable method for getting your timeline back.

There was a time when restoring a backup seemed to work, however, the issue has gone on so long the backups are now being overwritten – or simply can’t be restored – meaning this option isn’t available anymore.

Why is it such a big deal?

Thankfully, the issue doesn’t seem to be impacting everyone – the Google Maps timeline on our devices appears to be fine, for example – but this is nevertheless frustrating.

While having Google tracking your location sounds less than ideal for many, having a timeline of their travel history is a dream come true for plenty others. It serves as a useful tool for reminiscing about holidays, or finding a location you want to return to later – such as a cafe you stopped at the other day, or a museum you didn’t spend enough time in on your last trip away.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

I love looking back through my timeline and would be disappointed if my travel history was ripped from me by a glitch – especially as right now there’s no word on when users’ timelines will be restored.

From the sounds of things, it should be a glitch Google can resolve, but, for now, everyone affected will have to wait and see when a fix is sent out.