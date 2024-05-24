The fastest colour printer under £400 is this little known HP Laserjet Pro gem

HP produces some of the fastest printers on the planet and I believe the HP Laserjet Pro MFP 4302fdw is one of its standout models. This is a wireless printer that can spit out 33 prints per minute (color or black), does copying (and scanning) as well as a fax feature, a rarity in 2024 and one well worth highlighting. At less than £380 after a cashback deal of £70 (at Ebuyer) , nothing else can compete with it at this price range, even black and white laser printers. Hurry up though as the cashback deal ends on the 31st of July!

(Note that the end date for the cashback deal on Ebuyer is wrong. Check this HP Cashback Page for the updated expiry date)

Ends 31st July This is the quickest color printer in the market I’d recommend to SMBs. The 4302fdw is available for less than £380 including a cashback deal and free delivery from Ebuyer. It can print at 33 pages per minute and comes with a flurry of features including duplex scanning and fax.

Aimed at SMBs, this small business printer is perfect for team of up to 10 people that require a compact and versatile workhorse. HP has integrated its signature Wolf Pro security solution which means that the printer is secure out of the box. The manufacturer also claims that its self-healing Wi-Fi helps avoid interruptions (or dropped connections), one of the big bugbears associated with wireless printers.

Our sister website, ITPro, reviewed the 4302fdw and said “HP has nailed the packaging and design of small business printers. The Color LaserJet Pro MFP 4302fdw is a reasonable size and looks almost stylish, yet it packs in all the features a small office is likely to need. It's fast and with just four consumables each lasting upwards of 5,000 pages, it should be reasonably simple to maintain."

The 4302fdw comes with a USB cable as well as four preinstalled HP Laserjet toner cartridges with a capacity of 2,000 pages for the black one and 1000 pages each for cyan, magenta and yellow respectively. It has a recommended monthly page volume of up to 4,000 pages (or eight reams of A4 paper).

As expected on such models, there’s a 50-sheet automatic document feeder (ADF), full duplex printing and scanning, and a 250 sheet input tray. Print resolution remains average at 600 x 600 dpi highlighting its focus on office productivity rather than photo-quality printouts.