Monster Hunter fans listen up! MSI is bringing the game’s iconic red Rathalos to life on its gaming laptops, monitors, graphics cards and more

MSI has collaborated with Capcom to celebrate the 20th Anniversary of Monster Hunter, with a new range of limited edition gaming products unveiled at CES 2024. While the products may be on display during the event, they won’t be available until March of this year during the actual anniversary.

Still, we at least get a sneak peek at what the aesthetics of the legendary game series will look like on a range of gaming peripherals. The game series' most iconic monster, the red draconic Rathalos, will be featured on gaming laptops, monitors, graphics cards, motherboards, cases, liquid coolers, and even gamepads. According to Sam Chern, MSI Marketing Vice President, “This not only pays homage to the rich history of Monster Hunter but also represents the ultimate pursuit of gaming technology. This collaboration will uniquely blend our outstanding technology in the gaming field with CAPCOM's profound gaming expertise, delivering an unparalleled exclusive collection and an unprecedented gaming experience for all fans”.

We are yet to see any clear pricing (or even photos) aside from what is displayed on the official website, so we’ll have to use our imagination to fill in the blanks until we get to see it hands-on at CES. While there’s a lot on offer, we’re going to highlight what we’re most looking forward to in this collab and what we think we be the most popular among fans.

MSI Crosshair 16 HX Monster Hunter Edition

Perhaps one of the more exciting drops in the collection, the MSI Crosshair 16 is getting a fresh coat of monster-themed paint, which will allow fans of the game to make the most out of the Intel Core i7 processor and up to RTX 4070 GPU! A Rathalos will be engraved on the top case of the laptop, with the game's logo also visible on the trackpad and the collaboration icon also detailed in gold on the laptop.

As we said, we're yet to get any details on the pricing but considering the regular, monster-free version of the laptop sits around $1,709, we can assume the more visually appealing version will hover around that price.

(Image credit: MSI )

MSI MAG 274QRF QD E2 Monster Hunter Edition Gaming Monitor

The MSI MAG 274QRF QD E2 is also getting the hunting treatment with a similar design etched onto the display’s casing, which will now be boasting a nice burnt red color as well as Rathalos’s wing and tail designs to accent the red finish. With a 180Hz refresh rate and Quantum Dot technology, you’ll be able to bring your digital worlds to life and enjoy vivid colors.

(Image credit: MSI)

GeForce RTX™ 4060 Ti 8G Gaming Slim Monster Hunter Edition

It wouldn’t be a collaboration worth talking about if not for a GeForce RTX 40 series card. MSI and Capcom have brought the RTX 4060 Ti 8G to life with Monster Hunter-themed patterns and a stylish ventilation cutout design on the backplate, plus some RGB hues on top to add to the motif.

Powered by Nvidia Lovelace architecture, the MSI GeForce RTX 4060 Ti is designed to deliver top performance to mainstream gamers, offering ray tracing, DLSS 3 neural rendering, Nvidia Reflex technology for reducing latency. If you’ve been holding off on a new graphics card and are a fan of the Monster Hunter franchise, you might be better off purchasing this special collab edition and getting something you need - in the style of something you love.

The rest of the collection promises the same design and homage to Monster Hunters as our top three above show off. We’re incredibly excited to see it all at CES, so watch this space!

(Image credit: MSI)

