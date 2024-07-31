This lightweight gaming mouse has a massive saving at Amazon right now

If you fancy grabbing a bargain on gaming gear, but missed out on this year's Amazon Prime Day, then don't fret. Right now, there's a serious bargain to be had on the wired version of the Glorious Model D Minus that's down to $24.99 (was $84.99) at Amazon.

Glorious features in our guide for the best gaming mice around. We haven't tested this model specifically, but in our Glorious Model D Wireless review – which is the larger, cordless sibling of the Model D Minus Wired - we noted its excellent value considering the performance on offer and features available. The deal applies to the Matte White variant, although other colorways are also being discounted to a lesser extent.

Today's best Glorious Model D Minus wired deal

Glorious Model D Minus: was $84.99 now $24.99 at Amazon

Glorious is well-known for offering good value gaming mice, and this 71% saving makes it all the more appealing for budget hunters. With mechanical switches, lightweight construction and a braided cord, it should prove to be a durable workhorse that won't break the bank.

The Model D Minus sports a honeycomb design to keep the weight down to a mere 62g, and yet it still manages to pack in features such as RGB lighting on both the scroll wheel and the main body.

Its ergonomic shape is suitable for small to medium-sized hands, according to Glorious. Beware, however, that this is an asymmetrical mouse, suitable for right-handers only.

It also features Omron mechanical switches that are rated for a finger-melting 20 million clicks. Its polling rate tops out at 1KHz, which might not be enough for some esports pros, but will more than suffice for most gamers who want smooth, lag-free movements.

Glorious also claims that the cable is so light and flexible that you won't even notice it's there. The brand's premium G-skates also help to make swipes as frictionless as possible, with a thickness of 0.81mm for added durability.