I've used almost every MacBook to date - these are the Black Friday deals you should know about

There's nothing quite like using a MacBook - I still use a MacBook Pro 2016 as my daily driver. The only problem is the price tag you have to get through first. Thankfully, Apple has slashed prices on the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro just in time to join in on the Black Friday deals.

You can find great discounts like $250 off the MacBook Air M3 at Amazon, which puts it at $1,049 (was $1,299) and a cool $200 off the MacBook Pro M3 at Amazon as well, sinking it to just $1,399 (was $1,599).

Some of these prices have dropped more than once in the weeks leading up to Black Friday, but with November 29 just a few days away, we're confident these are the lowest prices you'll find for Apple's MacBook deals. If you want to replace your old laptop, or get a fantastic gift for your hard working student or partner, now is the best time of the year to get a Mac at reasonable prices.

Today's best MacBook deals

Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch (M4, 2024): was $1,599 now $1,399 at Best Buy Display - 14 inches

Processor - Apple M4

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 512GB

OS - macOS Want to get your hands on the latest Apple hardware? We don't blame you, considering how efficient the M4 architecture is. Our MacBook Pro M4 review labeled it "one of the best Pro laptops" for a reason: it's extremely performant, got a base RAM bump from 8GB to 16GB, has that gorgeous inimitable Apple look to it, and have you seen that display? Absolutely stunning.

Apple MacBook Air M2 (2022): was $899 now $749 at Best Buy Display - 13.6 inches

Processor - Apple M2

RAM - 8GB

Storage - 256GB

OS - macOS Best Buy has got the excellent MacBook Air M2 model for a decent $150 off, and while a newer M3 version is available, we concluded that this is still one of the best laptops you can buy in our MacBook Air M2 review thanks to the stylish design, clear display, impressive performance, and long 18-hour battery life. For those needing a premium powerhouse for creative apps such as photo editing, video editing and more intense workloads.

Apple MacBook Air 13-inch (M3, 2024): was $1,099 now $844 at Amazon Display - 13 inches

Processor - Apple M3

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 256GB

OS - macOS The latest MacBook Air M3 at Amazon has a solid discount of $250 - so it's now selling at the lowest ever price we've seen. In our five-star MacBook Air 13-inch M3 review we praised its excellent performance, lengthy 18 hours of battery life and slick fan-less design. We think it's the best laptop you can buy right now for creatives and anyone after a high-end device so if you've got a decent budget you'll love this portable and powerful machine. This is also the new base model of the MacBook Air, which gets a nice bump in memory from 8GB to 16GB.

Apple MacBook Air 13-inch (M3, 2024): was $1,299 now $1,049 at Amazon Display - 13 inches

Processor - Apple M3

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 512GB

OS - macOS If you fancy the new MacBook Air, but find the 256GB storage of the base model too limited, then the good news is that Amazon is also selling the M3 MacBook Air with 16GB memory and much roomier 512GB SSD for $250 off ahead of Black Friday. This is a great discount, and the 512GB SSD makes it more future-proof, especially for people who work with large files. However, compared to the 256GB model that's also on sale, it means Apple/Amazon are effectively charging $200 for an extra 256GB of storage, which is a bit cheeky. You could buy a larger external hard drive for a lot less. If you don't want that kind of hassle, however, it may be worth taking advantage of this deal.

Apple MacBook Air 15-inch (M3, 2024): was $1,299 now $1,044 at Amazon Display - 15 inches

Processor - Apple M3

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 256GB

OS - macOS It may essentially be just a larger version of the MacBook Air 13-inch, but if that's what you want then that's what you get – and it's now reduced to its lowest-ever price at Amazon (it's actually dropped further since just a few days ago). Our MacBook Air 15-inch review praised the display, performance, design and speaker array, although we did think the jump in size hurt one of the MacBook Air's key selling points – its portability. Nevertheless, this is still an impressive laptop that was awarded a full five stars – and it's now available for a record-low price - and the new base model gets 16GB of memory, double what it used to be.

MacBooks are excellent computers, usually only held back by an exorbitant price tag. With these Black Friday deals, though, you can make out like a bandit carrying a bushel full of Apple.

Maybe you want that macOS flair, but need it a little more stationary for schoolwork or a home office - Apple is also running holiday discounts on the iMac and a Black Friday sale on the powerful Mac mini M4, which might fit the bill better.

Be sure to check back in with TechRadar for more Black Friday deals as they come! Our experts are browsing discounts around the clock before the big day (this Friday, November 29) to bring you the best sales we can find.

