United Airlines successfully installed Starlink on its first aircraft, and the promised speeds are up to 50 times faster

United Airlines has installed Starlink on its first regional aircraft

The install time is just four days per aircraft versus 10+ days for other Wi-Fi systems

The airline expects to install Starlink on over 40 aircraft a month starting in May

Back in January, right ahead of the 2025 Consumer Electronics Show, United Airlines announced that it was speeding up its rollout and installation of Starlink across its fleet. It was good news as Grant Milstead, VP of Digital Technology for the airline, told us that it was “kind of enabling the living room in the sky experience.”

How? Well, once Starlink is installed on United Airline’s aircraft, the result is free, fast Wi-Fi while on the ground and in the air as long as you are a member of MileagePlus, which is free to join. United Airlines sped up its planned rollout by confirming that the first commercial flight was expected on an Embraer E175 in the spring and that its entire regional fleet would be covered by the end of the year. Its first mainline aircraft would also have Starlink installed by the end of the year.

Now United Airlines has successfully installed Starlink on its first regional aircraft, learned some new lessons, and confirmed some theories about what this process would look like. And for anyone who flies United Airlines, it’s great news as you’re one step closer to getting this stronger, more stable connection in the sky.

(Image credit: United Airlines)

The most significant learning is that installing the Starlink antenna, the wiring, and the wireless access points inside the cabin of the aircraft is a lot less time-consuming than a typical antenna for traditional airline Wi-Fi. United says that it takes about eight hours to install the Starlink equipment, which is about 10 times faster than the current in-flight Wi-Fi equipment (though that eight-hour window doesn’t include de-installation or the testing equipment).

And here’s the best part for me as someone who tends to fly United Airlines, and for any others who do – you can expect Wi-Fi speeds up to 250Mbps on these regional aircraft, which is 50 times faster than current internet speeds. That means, when connected, you won’t have to worry about missing a text – even one with images – being able to browse the web, stream a show, or be productive and accomplish some work while cruising in the sky. I, for one, can’t wait to put that to the test.

Additionally, the Starlink antenna and corresponding equipment weigh 85 pounds and are electronically steered, which means no moving parts inside. That makes it easier to move, and less likely to need maintenance. It’s also a lot lighter (other antennas weigh upwards of 300 pounds) and United Airlines says it “means the aircraft requires less fuel to operate than with other inflight providers.”

The faster installation process also means the aircraft will be out of service for a shorter time. Currently, non-Starlink Wi-Fi installations for United take over 10 days, meaning the plane will not be flying for that period. United Airlines expects the Starlink installation and testing to take just four days, and that includes removing the old equipment. Remember, it’s outside on the aircraft's hull and inside under panels, where access points are located.

(Image credit: United Airlines)

Here are the steps for the installation process as it stands for United Airlines regional aircraft:

Uninstall the existing Wi-Fi system.

Install the Starlink system, which consists of the main antenna, an internal reinforcement structure, wireless access points for the cabin, and a power supply.

The install team tests the whole system before and after closing the aircraft's interior.

It’s clear that United Airlines is still operating on this sped-up schedule and is eager to get Starlink-powered internet to more passengers, starting with regional aircraft. It’s not a small set of flyers either – while United Airlines' entire fleet is over 1,000 aircraft, the regional fleet is over 300 airplanes.

With one of those airplanes already done, United Airlines expects to install Starlink on over 40 aircraft a month starting in May before wrapping at the end of 2025. The goal is to cover all regional aircraft and then at least one mainline airplane.

United — Installing Starlink on our first aircraft - YouTube Watch On