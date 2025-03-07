United Airlines successfully installed Starlink on its first aircraft, and the promised speeds are up to 50 times faster

News
By
published

The install time is seriously cut down

United Express
(Image credit: United Airlines)
  • United Airlines has installed Starlink on its first regional aircraft
  • The install time is just four days per aircraft versus 10+ days for other Wi-Fi systems
  • The airline expects to install Starlink on over 40 aircraft a month starting in May

Back in January, right ahead of the 2025 Consumer Electronics Show, United Airlines announced that it was speeding up its rollout and installation of Starlink across its fleet. It was good news as Grant Milstead, VP of Digital Technology for the airline, told us that it was “kind of enabling the living room in the sky experience.”

How? Well, once Starlink is installed on United Airline’s aircraft, the result is free, fast Wi-Fi while on the ground and in the air as long as you are a member of MileagePlus, which is free to join. United Airlines sped up its planned rollout by confirming that the first commercial flight was expected on an Embraer E175 in the spring and that its entire regional fleet would be covered by the end of the year. Its first mainline aircraft would also have Starlink installed by the end of the year.

Now United Airlines has successfully installed Starlink on its first regional aircraft, learned some new lessons, and confirmed some theories about what this process would look like. And for anyone who flies United Airlines, it’s great news as you’re one step closer to getting this stronger, more stable connection in the sky.

Woman using headphones and Nintendo Switch on United Airlines flight

(Image credit: United Airlines)

The most significant learning is that installing the Starlink antenna, the wiring, and the wireless access points inside the cabin of the aircraft is a lot less time-consuming than a typical antenna for traditional airline Wi-Fi. United says that it takes about eight hours to install the Starlink equipment, which is about 10 times faster than the current in-flight Wi-Fi equipment (though that eight-hour window doesn’t include de-installation or the testing equipment).

And here’s the best part for me as someone who tends to fly United Airlines, and for any others who do – you can expect Wi-Fi speeds up to 250Mbps on these regional aircraft, which is 50 times faster than current internet speeds. That means, when connected, you won’t have to worry about missing a text – even one with images – being able to browse the web, stream a show, or be productive and accomplish some work while cruising in the sky. I, for one, can’t wait to put that to the test.

Additionally, the Starlink antenna and corresponding equipment weigh 85 pounds and are electronically steered, which means no moving parts inside. That makes it easier to move, and less likely to need maintenance. It’s also a lot lighter (other antennas weigh upwards of 300 pounds) and United Airlines says it “means the aircraft requires less fuel to operate than with other inflight providers.”

The faster installation process also means the aircraft will be out of service for a shorter time. Currently, non-Starlink Wi-Fi installations for United take over 10 days, meaning the plane will not be flying for that period. United Airlines expects the Starlink installation and testing to take just four days, and that includes removing the old equipment. Remember, it’s outside on the aircraft's hull and inside under panels, where access points are located.

United Airlines cockpit switch for Starlink in an aircraft

(Image credit: United Airlines)

Here are the steps for the installation process as it stands for United Airlines regional aircraft:

  • Uninstall the existing Wi-Fi system.
  • Install the Starlink system, which consists of the main antenna, an internal reinforcement structure, wireless access points for the cabin, and a power supply.
  • The install team tests the whole system before and after closing the aircraft's interior.

It’s clear that United Airlines is still operating on this sped-up schedule and is eager to get Starlink-powered internet to more passengers, starting with regional aircraft. It’s not a small set of flyers either – while United Airlines' entire fleet is over 1,000 aircraft, the regional fleet is over 300 airplanes.

With one of those airplanes already done, United Airlines expects to install Starlink on over 40 aircraft a month starting in May before wrapping at the end of 2025. The goal is to cover all regional aircraft and then at least one mainline airplane.

United — Installing Starlink on our first aircraft - YouTube United — Installing Starlink on our first aircraft - YouTube
Watch On

You might also like

See more Computing News
Jacob Krol
Jacob Krol
US Managing Editor News

Jacob Krol is the US Managing Editor, News for TechRadar. He’s been writing about technology since he was 14 when he started his own tech blog. Since then Jacob has worked for a plethora of publications including CNN Underscored, TheStreet, Parade, Men’s Journal, Mashable, CNET, and CNBC among others.

He specializes in covering companies like Apple, Samsung, and Google and going hands-on with mobile devices, smart home gadgets, TVs, and wearables. In his spare time, you can find Jacob listening to Bruce Springsteen, building a Lego set, or binge-watching the latest from Disney, Marvel, or Star Wars.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
United Airlines
United Airlines is speeding up its free and fast Starlink rollout, here's which planes will get it first
A man typing a message into a phone, next to a woman walking in the wilderness talking on her phone, next to a Starlink Mini.
What is Starlink? How to get the satellite service for free on your phone with T-Mobile, plus everything you need to know
iPhone 14 satellite
Apple might be testing Starlink satellite connectivity for select iPhone users
United now accepts Apple&#039;s &quot;Share My Location&quot; for AirTag and other Find My devices.
United Airlines and Apple AirTags are ready to help reunite you with your lost bags
Delta Air Lines CES 2025 Keynote
Delta Air Lines just announced its vision for the future of flying – here are my 3 favorite features coming to its planes and app
A satellite tracker image is seen displayed on a smartphone with a Starlink logo in the background
T-Mobile brings free Starlink satellite skills to iPhone and Android phones – with a tempting bonus if you sign up now
Latest in Internet
United Airlines cockpit switch for Starlink in an aircraft
United Airlines successfully installed Starlink on its first aircraft, and the promised speeds are up to 50 times faster
Stock photographs of people smiling and looking at laptops in a small business environment.
This web hosting platform elevates your online presence
Quordle on a smartphone held in a hand
Quordle hints and answers for Friday, March 7 (game #1138)
NYT Strands homescreen on a mobile phone screen, on a light blue background
NYT Strands hints and answers for Friday, March 7 (game #369)
Quordle on a smartphone held in a hand
Quordle hints and answers for Thursday, March 6 (game #1137)
NYT Strands homescreen on a mobile phone screen, on a light blue background
NYT Strands hints and answers for Thursday, March 6 (game #368)
Latest in News
Android 16 logo on a phone
Android 16 beta users are reporting major battery drain issues – but I’m not too worried about it
Man adjusting settings on Garmin Fenix 6 watch
Garmin Fenix 6, Enduro, Marq and Tactix watches are getting fixes to solve some frustrating problems – here's what's new
The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra with S Pen drawn, demonstrating Circle to Search
Samsung says ‘millions’ are using Galaxy AI regularly, despite surprising survey results
The Oppo Find N5 open to Google Maps
Android 16 brings a much-needed upgrade to Google Maps that iOS users already have
Apple iPhone 16 Plus Review
iPhone 17 Air leaks suggest it'll get next-gen battery – and offset the 17 Pro Max's weight gains
King Charles III sat at his desk in promo for his radio broadcast for Apple Music 1
Apple Music gets the royal treatment with special King Charles show – and the playlist has some real jewels
More about internet
Stock photographs of people smiling and looking at laptops in a small business environment.

This web hosting platform elevates your online presence
NYT Strands homescreen on a mobile phone screen, on a light blue background

NYT Strands hints and answers for Friday, March 7 (game #369)
A pair of Bluetti AC2A &amp; AC70 power stations sitting on a cabinet and charging through AC outlets

Bluetti discount codes for March 2025
See more latest
Most Popular
Android 16 logo on a phone
Android 16 beta users are reporting major battery drain issues – but I’m not too worried about it
The Oppo Find N5 open to Google Maps
Android 16 brings a much-needed upgrade to Google Maps that iOS users already have
HTTPS in a browser address bar
Malicious "polymorphic" Chrome extensions can mimic other tools to trick victims
The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra with S Pen drawn, demonstrating Circle to Search
Samsung says ‘millions’ are using Galaxy AI regularly, despite surprising survey results
King Charles III sat at his desk in promo for his radio broadcast for Apple Music 1
Apple Music gets the royal treatment with special King Charles show – and the playlist has some real jewels
Man adjusting settings on Garmin Fenix 6 watch
Garmin Fenix 6, Enduro, Marq and Tactix watches are getting fixes to solve some frustrating problems – here's what's new
ExpressVPN&#039;s new Linux app interface
ExpressVPN releases a major upgrade to its Linux app
ransomware avast
Hackers spotted using unsecured webcam to launch cyberattack
Apple iPhone 16 Plus Review
iPhone 17 Air leaks suggest it'll get next-gen battery – and offset the 17 Pro Max's weight gains
Xbox Series X D-pad
Are you an Xbox Insider? I'm here to warn you that the latest update might wipe your console