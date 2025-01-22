Retailer appears to spill Nvidia RTX 5070 Ti GPU release date as February 20 – but ominously there’s no mention of the RTX 5070 launch

Finnish retailer has posted a release date for RTX 5070 Ti

The Nvidia GPU is supposedly set to arrive on February 20

With no mention of a date attached to the RTX 5070, this might fuel other rumors that this vanilla graphics card could slide to March

Nvidia’s RTX 5070 Ti hasn’t been given an official release date beyond February, but a European retailer has revealed when it thinks the GPU will go on sale – namely February 20.

Add your own salt now, but the retailer is Proshop over in Finland (which recently aired purported details on third-party RTX 5080 pricing, too), and it has that on-sale date for all of the many third-party RTX 5070 Ti graphics cards that it'll be selling.

With the RTX 5090 and 5080 hitting shelves on January 30, that would theoretically mean a three-week gap between these higher-end graphics cards, and the mid-range Blackwell offering, going on sale.

I was hoping for a smaller gap between these launches, as it’s the mid-range I have my eye on for my PC upgrade early this year. Although as ever, we must be skeptical about any retailer leak such as this, as Proshop could have wrong or outdated info, or might just be guessing and have shoved in a placeholder date. And to be clear, Team Green has so far only told us the GPU will arrive in February.

What’s interesting to note is that while the RTX 5070 Ti has had this date of February 20 attached to the GPU, the vanilla RTX 5070 hasn’t. Proshop hasn’t pinned a date on this lower-tier flavor yet.

Does that mean anything? Well, maybe not (and we can’t even assume the date means anything for the RTX 5070 Ti either). However, dropping into indulgence mode here, I guess it’s possible to read it as a hint that the RTX 5070 could be further out. If that GPU was arriving before February 20, or on that day as well, it seems likely Proshop would’ve displayed that too. If it’s later and still to be confirmed, the retailer would just leave it blank, as it has done.

It's also worth bearing in mind that we’ve just reported on a rumor that fits with this line of speculation. Namely that the RTX 5070 Ti is apparently set to arrive mid-to-late February, which February 20 matches up with nicely – and furthermore, that the RTX 5070 might not go on sale until early March.

Granted, I feel the latter rumor remains very tenuous, and I’d strongly caution against going too far with this idea right now. But it’s not unthinkable that the RTX 5070 might turn up later than the RTX 5070 Ti, and there’s been a rumor in the past that this is the plan.

It’s quite possible that Nvidia hasn’t made the final decision yet, and is still waiting to make a definitive call, which is (of course) why we weren’t treated to any specific dates at CES 2025 beyond just February.

Whatever the case, I hope the RTX 5070 makes the cut for late February, as promised, rather than sliding to March (and Nvidia will surely want this too – as the latter scenario means a direct clash with AMD’s RX 9070 GPUs, rather than getting out ahead of them).

