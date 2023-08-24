AMD RX 7700 XT GPU spotted in messed-up retail listing with astronomical price

AMD’s incoming mid-range RDNA 3 products are the talk of GPU town right now, and are supposedly due to be revealed imminently at Gamescom – and we’ve just caught sight of one of the purported graphics cards at a major US retailer.

Tom’s Hardware picked up on the accidental listing of a Gigabyte RX 7700 XT, as highlighted by regular leaker on X (formerly Twitter) momomo_us – but there are some serious issues with the listing.

https://t.co/DHa9KCL3J7August 23, 2023 See more

So, the listing (which has now been taken down) is clearly for a Gigabyte RX 7700 XT Gaming OC graphics card, with a matching model number Gigabyte GV-R77XTGAMING OC-12GD.

However, the image provided is of a Gigabyte 7900 XT, and the price is more in line with that too – there’s no way the 7700 XT will be nearly a grand, of course. As Tom’s observes, the GPU is listed as an Nvidia RTX 4070 as a further obvious error.

Someone at Best Buy has made a pretty big faux pas, here, and messed up the listing, cutting and pasting bits from here and there – so why even mention this?

It’s another clear hint that the 7700 XT is indeed one of the models coming with AMD’s mid-range graphics card launches for RDNA 3.

This was likely a work-in-progress listing – cloned from an existing one at Best Buy – that got accidentally published, with some of the old details from the cloned product left in.

Analysis: Two sterling GPUs and a side of FSR 3, please

Remember, we’ve already had a bunch of chatter around the RX 7800 XT, which was accidentally revealed by PowerColor in the past, but the 7700 XT to accompany it has only been rumored thus far.

Okay, so the 7700 XT hasn’t actually been spotted as such – the image was of a Gigabyte 7900 XT, as noted – but the fact that Best Buy is concocting a listing, complete with model name, that matches a spec detail from the rumor mill (12GB of VRAM) is a strong enough suggestion that we’re about to see these two GPUs announced (and headed for our list of best GPUs when they go on sale, hopefully).

There was still a bit of doubt about whether we might get a vanilla (non-XT) RX 7700, but this is another nugget of evidence that both new RDNA 3 GPUs will be XT flavors. That said, nothing is guaranteed, of course, with this kind of speculation.

At least we don’t have long to wait to find out the truth behind this, as AMD is expected to reveal these graphics cards later this week on August 25, if another rumor pans out – a sighting of ASRock placeholders as VideoCardz reports. We may also get a teaser, or perhaps a full reveal – fingers crossed – of FSR 3, AMD’s frame generation tech to rival Nvidia DLSS 3.