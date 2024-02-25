Acer Predator BiFrost Arc A770 OC review: a flashy makeover for those who want that RGB

Anyone interested in Intel’s Arc A770 GPU but wants a bit more RGB flash may find the Acer Predator BiFrost Arc A770 OC an attractive buy. Just understand that the compatibility issues and bulkiness that are ingrained with the original GPU are still there, and its overclocked GPU doesn't really lead to any noticeable performance gains.

Why you can trust TechRadar We spend hours testing every product or service we review, so you can be sure you’re buying the best. Find out more about how we test.

Acer Predator BiFrost Arc A770 OC: Two-minute review

Following years of anticipation, Intel jumped into the GPU market dominated by AMD and NVIDIA with some respectable results last year.

Both the Intel Arc A750 to the Intel Arc A770 showed real promise and managed to undercut the best graphics cards both chipmakers had to offer despite, at least on price if not necessarily matching performance benchmarks.

Regardless, the A770's price just kept it from being one of the best cheap graphics cards for those looking for a GPU that could provide good ray-tracing alongside hardware-accelerated AI upscaling. Though it couldn’t match the sheer raw 1440p power of an AMD Radeon RX 7700 XT or Nvidia RTX 4060 Ti, general performance was more than respectable for the $349 launch price.

With third-party variants of the A770 available, the Acer BiFrost Arc A770 OC might be a more attractive buy, especially now that the Intel Limited Edition cards are no longer being manufactured. There are a few things that lean in its favor including customizable RGB lighting through the Predator BiFrost Utility and overclocking capabilities.

Sure, the lighting that comes with the BiFrost Arc A770 OC looks more attractive than the original A770, but that’s pretty much the biggest plus when it comes to this GPU over the Intel reference card. Performance power doesn’t increase much even with overclocking, which means that the dual-8-pin connection pulls even more power for no real reason, but you can make adjustments to its power draw if that's an issue. Be sure to make sure Resizable BAR is activated through your motherboard's BIOS settings as well because performance will absolutely tank if you don't.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Future / John Loeffler) (Image credit: Future / John Loeffler) (Image credit: Future / John Loeffler)

As mentioned previously, the Acer BiFrost Arc A770 OC comes feature-packed with ray-tracing and AI upscaling capabilities. When it comes to ray-tracing, it’s not going to deliver performance that matches AMD let alone Nvidia, but that doesn’t mean that ray-tracing performance wasn’t good.

When tested with the Dead Space Remake and Cyberpunk 2077, framerates stayed within the 30 fps ball-park. On the other hand, Intel’s XeSS AI upscaling technology is as good as DLSS and AMD FidelityFX in games like Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III (2023), Forza Horizon 5, and Hi-Fi Rush. Though 1440p performance is generally great, for more fps, brining it down to 1080p delivers better overall results.

There are around 70 games that support XeSS so far with more popular games like Fortnite, League of Legends, and Counter Strike 2 missing from the list. During playtesting some games performed horribly including Crysis Remastered and Forza Motorsport (2023) even when dropped down to borderline potato settings.

(Image credit: Future / John Loeffler)

As in TechRadar's original A770 review, older games may have performance issues due to driver compatibility, since games developed with DirectX 9 and Direct X 10 were not made with the Arc GPUs in mind, meanwhile, AMD and Nvidia drivers have over a decade of legacy support for these games built-in since earlier versions of the drivers were developed back when those games were first released. That said, DirectX 11 and DirectX 12 performance is much better, and Intel's drivers are being actively improved to support these games.

One thing that surprised me is that the A770 provides pretty decent performance when using Adobe Suite software like Premiere Pro and Photoshop if your project scope is kept reasonable. In the meantime, it’ll be interesting to see Adobe provide official support for the graphics card in the future.

Acer does have a Predator BiFrost Utility that allows users to change RGB lighting within its card, but outside of that, it’s not as useful as Intel’s own Arc Graphics utility driver. Both allow users to have various system overlays alongside overclock power limit, temperature limit, and fan speed. One thing's for sure, even when running at full power, the Acer BiFrost Arc A770 OC wasn’t incredibly loud compared to other power-hungry GPUs available.

(Image credit: Future / John Loeffler)

Acer Predator BiFrost Arc A770 OC: PRICE & AVAILABILITY

How much does it cost? US MSRP $399 (about £320 / AU$560)

US MSRP $399 (about £320 / AU$560) When is it available? Available now

Available now Where can you get it? Available in the US, UK, and Australia

The Acer Predator BiFrost Arc A770 OC is currently available now in the US, UK, and Australia. Right now, there are ways to get around the $399 MSRP with some stores like Newegg selling the GPU for around $279. With the original A770 going for as high as $429, the BiFrost Arc A770 OC could be considered a better buy.

For gamers on a more restricted budget looking for the best 1440p graphics card capable of playing many of the best PC games of the past couple of years, the BiFrost Arc A770 is definitely more accessible than comparable Nvidia and AMD graphic cards. Individuals who are working with a higher budget should definitely consider getting the AMD Radeon RX 7700 XT, which is just $50 more at $449 and provides much better 1440p performance.

(Image credit: Future / John Loeffler)

Acer Predator BiFrost Arc A770 OC: Specs

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 Acer Predator BiFrost Arc A770 OC Intel Arc A770 Price $299 $329 GPU ACM-G10 ACM-G10 Base Clock 2200 MHz 2100MHz Boost Clock 2400 MHz 2400MHz Shader Count 4096 4096 Ray Processors 32 32 AI/Matrix Processors 512 512 L2 cache 16 MB 16MB Memory Pool 16GB GDDR6 16GB GDDR6 Memory Clock 2000 MHz 2184MHz Memory Speed (Effective) 17.5 Gb/s 17.5 Gbps Memory Bus 256-Bit 256-bit Memory Bandwidth 560 GB/s 559.9 GB/s TDP 225 W 225W Suggested PSU 650 W 550W

(Image credit: Future / John Loeffler)

Should you buy the Acer Predator BiFrost Arc A770 OC?

Swipe to scroll horizontally Acer Predator BiFrost Arc A770 OC Scorecard Value A great priced GPU that can somewhat keep up with the big boys at AMD and NVIDIA. 4 / 5 Design Acer’s take on the A770 definitely looks cooler than Intel's original design. 4 / 5 Performance The GPU performs well enough at 1440p for newer games. Just understand that older games may have wonky performance. Then there’s the reality that support for XeSS upscaling is relatively small compared to competitors. 3 / 5 Average rating It doesn’t make the exact same impression that the original A770 did a year ago but the design and cheaper price of entry makes it attractive. 3.67 / 5

Buy the Acer Predator BiFrost Arc A770 OC if...

You need for budget level price with nearly mid-tier performance

With solid ray tracing and AI upscaling capabilities, the 1440p performance on the BiFrost A770 OC is commendable.

You require a GPU to match your RGB ready desktop’s flyness

The dual fan design and RGB lighting does look cool compared to the original A770.

You aren’t worried about playing decade-old games

Like the Intel original, the A770 is pretty good with modern DX11 and DX12 games, but DirectX 9/10 support is always going to be a problem.

Don't buy it if...

You want the best midrange GPU

Due to developer support at the moment, the A770 lags behind AMD and NVIDIA, which means performance won’t be the best for many of the top-tier games.

You want a GPU that uses less power

The Acer BiForst Arc A770 uses a lot of power but the performance doesn’t really reflect that.

You want to play older games

For those who have been using Steam for the past 10 years or more may have compatibility issues with a number of games on your list.

Also consider

If my Acer Predator BiFrost Arc A770 OC review has you looking for other options, here are two more graphics cards to consider...

Nvidia RTX 4060 Ti

Though the Nvidia RTX 4060 Ti is good for 1440p gaming, it's very dependent on DLSS 3 owing to its more limited VRAM. Read our full Nvidia RTX 4060 Ti review

AMD Radeon RX 7700 XT

The RX 7700 XT is a fantastic 1440p graphics card, but it is going to be more expensive, depending on which AIB partner card you get. Read the full AMD Radeon RX 7700 XT review

How I tested the Acer Predator BiFrost Arc A770 OC

I spent around two weeks with the Acer Predator BiFrost Arc A770 OC

I used the Acer Predator BiFrost Arc A770 OC for gaming and creative test

Testing with the Acer Predator BiFrost Arc A770 OC happened over a two-week period on a second home computer where I split between gaming and creative tasks. On the gaming side, titles played during testing included Crysis Remastered, Call of Duty Modern Warfare III, Forza Horizon 5, Forza Motorsport (2023), and Dead Space (2023).

Creative usage was split between Premier Pro and Photoshop. I’ve been testing gaming desktops alongside components for around three years for TechRadar and fully understand how GPUs are supposed to perform compared to similar tech.

We pride ourselves on our independence and our rigorous review-testing process, offering up long-term attention to the products we review and making sure our reviews are updated and maintained - regardless of when a device was released, if you can still buy it, it's on our radar.

Read more about how we test

First reviewed February 2024