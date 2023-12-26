Get an exclusive discount on my favorite gaming PC

Even with the after-Christmas deals in full swing, getting a gaming PC is an expensive proposition. However, we've been sent an exclusive code by Starforge Systems so that you can score up to $150 off the PC builder's entire range.

From now until 11:59 pm CST on December 31, you can use the code RADAR50 to get $50 off any Starforge Systems PC. That works in tandem with the site-wide discounts of $50 to $100 already applied to the company's PCs, so you can save up to $150 in total thanks to our code. Just bear in mind you only have five days to do so.

As for why you should consider a Starforge Systems PC, given it is still a fairly new name in the PC building business? Well, I've been using the hugely powerful Starforge Systems Voyager II Elite and have been thoroughly impressed.

While it's a very expensive machine, given it has an Intel Core i9-14900K processor and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card, among other specs, Starforge Systems hasn't skimped on any parts of the PC. Each component is pretty much the best around, and its general construction is top-notch, with no screws or parts out of place or sloppily installed; even the packaging is great.

There's some custom lighting, which lends some flare to the gorgeous Lian Li PC-0111 Dynamic Evo Mid-Tower case. But thankfully, Starforge doesn't fill the PC with bloatware or custom software to get in the way. In short, if you're not keen on going down the DIY gaming PC route, I can wholeheartedly recommend checking out Starforge Systems for a gaming PC.

Get massive PC power for less

Voyager II Elite: was $4,499 now $4,399 at Starforge Systems

By using our TechRadar-exclusive code RADAR50, you can get $100 off the most powerful PC Starforge Systems makes, with key specs like an Intel Core i9-14900K processor and 24GB Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card, which chews through even the most demanding games. This is a PC I use personally and can vouch that its performance lives up to its price.

If spending $4,000 and more on a gaming PC is s bit too much to swallow, then take a look at Starforge System’s other PCs. They look pretty impressive and come at more palpable prices, especially if you take into account the after-Christmas discounts and the TechRadar code.

If the fit and finish of the Voyager II Elite is anything to go by, then these PCs should be equally eye-catching; I’d suggest checking out the machines under Starforge System’s Core section.

Horizon II Pro: was $1,349 now $1,249 at Starforge Systems

Use the TechRadar RADAR50 code to score the full $100 discount. Much more affordable than the Voyager II Elite, the Horizon II Pro caught my eye as it has a solid spec list, featuring the Intel Core i5-12400F processor and Nvidia's GeForce RTX 4060 Ti. That makes for a strong 1440p gaming PC, and a good partner for the monitor below.

