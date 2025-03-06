Exclusive deal: Pick up a UK domain name for 1p for the first year at 123 Reg
Building a website? Don't pass up on this crazy offer
If you ask someone to name one of the best domain registrars, then I bet 123 Reg will be at the top of most people's lists. I've used 123 Reg for the last 20 years and have found them to be affordable, reliable, and everything I could ever need in a domain provider. Incidentally, they're also one of the best web hosting providers as well.
Here's the great news. For a limited time only, thanks to our exclusive coupon code, you can now get a UK domain for only 1p. Yep, you read that correctly. There's no better time to create your online presence. You can also check out our 123 Reg coupon codes for the full set of deals.
123 Reg was founded in 2000 with the mission of delivering value for money without compromising on quality service. The brand has since expanded its offering beyond domains & web hosting to also offer plans covering email hosting, SSL certificates and its own-brand web builder.
123-reg.co.uk - get a UK domain name for only 1p
Find the perfect domain and get a one-page website instantly. Get your business online now!
UK only
You can also get a hosting plan with 123 Reg
Not only does 123 Reg provide excellent domain registration services but they also offer excellent web hosting products. Features of these include email addresses, daily backups, unmetered bandwidths, and 24/7 tech support. You can also load up to 50 websites if you've got a lot of brands to cover.
