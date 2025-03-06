Exclusive deal: Pick up a UK domain name for 1p for the first year at 123 Reg

If you ask someone to name one of the best domain registrars, then I bet 123 Reg will be at the top of most people's lists. I've used 123 Reg for the last 20 years and have found them to be affordable, reliable, and everything I could ever need in a domain provider. Incidentally, they're also one of the best web hosting providers as well.

Here's the great news. For a limited time only, thanks to our exclusive coupon code, you can now get a UK domain for only 1p. Yep, you read that correctly. There's no better time to create your online presence. You can also check out our 123 Reg coupon codes for the full set of deals.

123 Reg was founded in 2000 with the mission of delivering value for money without compromising on quality service. The brand has since expanded its offering beyond domains & web hosting to also offer plans covering email hosting, SSL certificates and its own-brand web builder.

123-reg.co.uk - get a UK domain name for only 1p
Bargain domains

123-reg.co.uk - get a UK domain name for only 1p

Find the perfect domain and get a one-page website instantly. Get your business online now! 

UK only

View Deal

You can also get a hosting plan with 123 Reg

Not only does 123 Reg provide excellent domain registration services but they also offer excellent web hosting products. Features of these include email addresses, daily backups, unmetered bandwidths, and 24/7 tech support. You can also load up to 50 websites if you've got a lot of brands to cover.

See more Computing Deals
Paul Hatton
Freelance writer

Paul is a digital expert. In the 20 years since he graduated with a first-class honours degree in Computer Science, Paul has been actively involved in a variety of different tech and creative industries that make him the go-to guy for reviews, opinion pieces, and featured articles. With a particular love of all things visual, including photography, videography, and 3D visualisation Paul is never far from a camera or other piece of tech that gets his creative juices going. You'll also find his writing in other places, including Creative Bloq, Digital Camera World, and 3D World Magazine. 

