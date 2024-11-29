Black Friday vs Cyber Monday: when should I get a new VPN?

Today is finally the day – Black Friday deals have been all over the web since the very first hours of the morning, kicking off the biggest shopping event of the year. Great savings don't end here either as there are some massive Cyber Monday deals to catch before it's too late, too.

If you're looking to bag yourself one of the best VPN apps now that they are at their lowest price, you'll be happy to know that many providers offer both Black Friday VPN deals and Cyber Monday VPN deals.

So, what is the difference between the two shopping sales? And when should you buy your next VPN?

Black Friday or Cyber Monday: what's the difference?

Black Friday traditionally marks the start of the Christmas shopping season, falling on the Friday after Thanksgiving in the United States. The event has evolved over time, and US retailers joined the Black Friday sales en masse during the 1980s. The concept would later take off on a global scale around the 2010s.

By contrast, Cyber Monday is a way younger event that first came about in 2005 across the e-commerce community to encourage people to shop online. As the name suggests, it falls on the Monday after Black Friday – so, this year, it's on December 2.

The big difference between Black Friday and Cyber Monday is that, while the first event includes every retailer you can think of, Cyber Monday generally focuses on tech gadgets and kitchen appliances. This is why you'll find VPN deals on both days.

So, when should I buy a VPN?

Long answer short – it's totally up to you.

The VPN providers that axed their prices for Black Friday are doing so for Cyber Monday, too, with their offers likely to remain the same on both days. The truth is, actually, that most VPN deals already landed on the market before the Friday madness started.

I would usually recommend bagging your discounted goodies as early as possible before they sell out, but we all know there's no such risk with VPN subscriptions.

Opting for a Cyber Monday VPN deal may be handy for some who need more time to choose their pick, without risking missing the discounts on other items they want to buy.

That said, don't worry too much about buying the wrong VPN service. All of this year's Black Friday VPN deals come with a handy money-back guarantee period that allows you to try it risk-free, for up to a month, to see if it's your perfect match.