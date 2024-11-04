Don’t wait for Black Friday: Amazon has halved the price of this Intel Core i3 laptop to less than £220

Here's one of the best early Black Friday laptop deals I’ve seen so far - this Fujitsu Lifebook A3511 notebook is on sale for only £216.20, a 52% discount from its RRP of £449. You get free delivery and you can return it till the end of January 2025.

What makes it a compelling purchase at this price point are four things: the Intel Core i3-1115G4 processor that powers it is significantly faster than anything you will find in a new laptop in that price range (Celeron N4120, Intel N100 and the likes).

It is also one of the rare laptops in this category to sport a 15.6-inch matte full HD IPS display, and a separate numeric keypad that students will appreciate.

It is rare to get such a deep discount on a new laptop with that sort of specs: Core i3, Windows 11 Pro, 256GB SSD, 8GB RAM, full HD display and upgradable parts. Yes the DVD drive is a bit of an oddity but one I can live with.

It also has a DVD writer, which adds to the bulk but also provides with an easy way to back up your data or watch DVD content on a big screen. Speaking of which, it does have a HDMI port as well as four USB connectors, a Gigabit Ethernet LAN, an audio jack and an SD card reader. You will hardly need any adaptors.

The rest of the specification is surprisingly good at this price (well, good enough I may end up adding it in our best business laptop buying guide). It has 8GB of removable DDR4 memory, a 256GB SSD (also replaceable), a 45Whr battery (good for up to six hours usage and can be replaced) and Wi-Fi 6E courtesy of Intel.

I like the fact that you can charge the laptop via the USB Type-C connector. As a business device, it comes with Windows 11 Pro (which features Bitlocker device encryption, remote desktop control, Hyper-V among other features) and you can also add a 2.5-inch SSD or a secondary hard disk drive for backup purposes.

Finally, user reviews point out that the Fujitsu Lifebook A3511 is solidly built even if it uses plastic as its primary chassis material - as at nearly 2kg - and given its corporate creds - it has to be able to withstand knocks and a bit of ruffling.

Written by Written by Désiré Athow TechRadar Pro, Managing Editor and tech deal expert Why should you trust me? I have been writing about technology deals for more than 20 years, with my name appearing on thousands of deal posts on TechRadar, the now-defunct ITProPortal or on countless deal forums. I started with scanned leaflets and magazines before the end of the last millennium, when the World Wide Web was in its infancy. I launched one of the first - if not the first - live deal blogs back in August 2011 and a regular tech deals newsletter even earlier. So, yes, I know a thing or two about what makes a good technology bargain.

