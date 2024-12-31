Avoid these common mistakes when buying a PC at the last minute

With after Christmas and New Year's sales running at major retailers right now, many people will be last-minute shopping for a new computer, either for personal use or as a gift for a loved one.

The rush to buy that PC, however, can lead to costly mistakes that could have been avoided if a buyer had been more cautious.

So before the pressure to buy a computer during the last bits of the festive season clouds your judgment, we've highlighted some common mistakes that many people make so that you can avoid them and make a purchase that meets your needs or that of your loved one.

Not considering the intended use of the computer

(Image credit: aslysun / Shutterstock)

If you don’t have a clear understanding of what you need the PC for, you may end up buying a high-end machine, and you will be using it only for simple tasks. Or you can find yourself buying one with fewer resources than you need when you're doing more demanding work.

For example, buying the best gaming PC at a very high price and use it only for browsing the web and checking emails makes no sense. It'll still work, but you will be wasting money as the best budget PC could have done the job just as well.

Also, you can’t buy a low-budget machine and use it to perform demanding tasks like 3D rendering, video editing, or running the best PC games at their highest. The machine will struggle and it might not run the software effectively as they don’t have the necessary processing power, graphics capabilities, and memory required for such resource-intensive tasks.

Also, if your work demands storing huge amounts of data locally, you need to ensure you buy one with larger storage capacity, or at least buy one that's upgradable if needed.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

By understanding the purpose of the PC you need to buy, it'll be easier for you to determine the specifications and resources you will need. Considering your CPU, GPU, RAM, and storage need will ensure your system is tailored to the tasks you would like to do. This'll also let you balance performance and cost.

Not considering the compatibility and upgradability of PC components

(Image credit: Future)

You can find a PC with components that look impressive on paper, but after you set it up, you realize it’s not compatible with other components you already have. Maybe you purchased a PC hoping to put your existing graphics card in it only to find it doesn’t fit the case, or the RAM you have (or that you bought in addition to the system) might not be supported.

If you are buying a PC, you should research what components are compatible with the motherboard and power supply before buying. Checking the CPU, RAM, and GPU configuration, as well as the motherboard, can help make sure you choose the right one for the parts you have or may want to buy in the near future.

In addition to compatibility, one can buy a PC with the expectation that they will be able to upgrade it in the future, only to be disappointed when they find that their system isn’t actually upgradeable.

This is common in pre-built PCs that have limited expansion options. For example, a motherboard might only have two RAM slots or its power supply might have just enough power to handle what the system came with, but won't be able to support a more powerful graphics card.

Sometimes you find even standard upgrades like increasing storage or improving cooling might not work based on how the computer is built.

Eventually, the machine might not keep pace with your evolving needs or advances in technology and you will be forced to buy a new one, which is a huge waste of money.

To avoid this, you should do thorough research to know if the PC you intend to purchase is upgradable if you would like to continue building it in the future.

Not checking the warranty

(Image credit: Lia Sanz / Shutterstock)

Computers and their parts, just like other devices, can have defects that are not visible during the initial use.

You can also receive your package and when you unbox you may find that some parts are broken during shipping process.

Without a warranty, you might end up bearing the cost of repairs or replacement of the parts, which can be expensive, something that the manufacturers could have sorted.

Some warranties also extend just beyond the hardware failures; they can even include compatibility problems and some even provide guidance on how to use the PC or troubleshoot issues when they arise.

If, in the future, you would like to sell your PC and it’s within the warranty period, this can also reassure potential buyers that if it has any issues, they are protected (though definitely check if your warranty is transferable, as not all manufacturers allow warranties to be passed to new owners).

Not comparing prices and doing enough research

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

When you find a PC that meets most of your major needs, you should look around to see how much other sellers are offering for it to ensure you are getting the best deal.

Different retailers often sell the same model at varying prices because of regional pricing differences, wholesale costs, and other factors.

You should also be on the lookout for deals and promotions so you don’t end up paying more for something that others are getting for much less.

For example, right now, many manufacturers and retailers are running after-Christmas computer deals that are worth checking out.

As you compare prices, ensure that you only buy from reputable sellers. Don’t look at their prices only, but also consider user reviews of the sellers and their after-sales support, as well as the professional reviews of the PC itself.

You should be cautious of deals that seem too good to be true, or which come from unverified sellers as you risk not receiving your package or getting a counterfeit product.

Sometimes , a slightly more expensive option might offer a better long-term value than the cheapest one on Amazon.

Buying out of peer pressure or just the outward look of the computer

(Image credit: Shutterstock/Wasana Kunpol)

Buying a PC because everyone else is purchasing the same model can be a costly mistake.

This is because what works for someone else might not work for you, as their computing needs could differ significantly from yours.

There's nothing wrong with asking for advise from those around you, but the final decision should come from you.

In addition, you should not choose a PC solely based on its outward appearance. While the color, size, shape, or the overall design are important, it doesn’t necessarily reflect its performance or sustainability.

Before you hit that “add to cart” button, it’s important to consider these common mistakes and avoid them as they can lead to disappointments down the road.

Buying a PC, especially high-end model, can be a huge investment, and overlooking critical factors can lead to frustration and wasted money.