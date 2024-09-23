The 5 best Apple Intelligence tools you can try right now in iOS 18.1 public beta

Apple Intelligence is now available to the public thanks to the iOS 18.1 public beta for the iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, and all the new iPhone 16 models.

While we didn’t expect to have access to the new Apple Intelligence features for the iPhone 16’s launch, Apple surprised customers by dropping a public beta with access to awesome tools like proofreading, summarizing, and removing objects from photos.

After testing out all that Apple Intelligence has to over at the moment, I’ve whittled down the AI-fuelled features and picked the five best you can try right now. So grab a coffee, fire up your new iPhone 16, and get ready for the best Apple Intelligence has to offer.

Before we begin, it’s worth noting that these are in no particular order, and all of these Apple Intelligence features are still in beta. iOS 18.1’s final version may differ from the public beta available today.

(Image credit: Apple)

Writing Tools is the most fully-fledged Apple Intelligence feature in the iOS 18.1 public beta, and it proves to be a lifesaver at times. A suite of AI-powered writing tools (obviously…) including proofreading, rewriting, summarizing, and even formatting into tables, Writing Tools is useful throughout iOS.

I’ve found the feature to be a great addition to the Notes app, as it’s very quick to take text and format it exactly how you want whether that’s a summary, key points, a list, or a table.

2. Clean Up

(Image credit: Future)

Have you ever used Google’s Magic Eraser feature on the best Android phones? While you can access it on the best iPhones through Google Photos, Apple’s first-party option is far more seamless. Nestled into Photos, it enables you to easily remove objects from a photo and use Apple Intelligence to fill in the background.

I’ve found this to be very useful for pictures of my dog, as there’s often some kind of dog toy in the background ruining my shot. Clean Up works exactly as you’d expect it to, so much so that it doesn’t feel like it’s still in beta.

3. Memory Movies

(Image credit: Future / Apple)

Speaking of Photos, Memory Movies takes your photos and turns them into beautiful memories of your loved ones, vacations, or even the tasty food you’ve eaten over the years. Just ask Apple Intelligence to create a Memory Movie from whatever prompt you choose, and within seconds you’ll have a fully-fledged slideshow.

Over the years I’ve taken funny photos of my partner eating in restaurants so I had to see if Apple Intelligence could collect them all. Impressively my iPhone 16 Pro Max collated a large amount of her photos and put it together, with a song to match.

Type to Siri

(Image credit: Future / Apple)

Double tap the bottom bar on your iPhone and you’ll be able to ask Siri anything with text input. While this isn’t necessarily new as it has been an accessibility feature on iOS for years, it’s the ability to choose between speaking to Siri and text input on the fly that makes it incredibly useful.

While Siri’s redesign doesn’t have the full Apple Intelligence glow-up just yet, you can still ask the voice assistant a question and then follow it up with another related one. Apple Intelligence? Kind of, but not the massive overhaul we’re waiting for with on-screen awareness and personal context just yet.

5. Article summaries

(Image credit: Future / Apple)

In Safari you can summarize any article by opening Reader mode. While it’s not as in-depth as other AI LLMs like ChatGPT’s ability to create a summary, it’s very easy to use and quick to generate.

I’ve found myself using summaries in Safari far more than any summary feature before as it’s just a tap of a button and built-in to the mobile browser. Once I get an idea of what the article is about, I then read the full thing if it’s of interest. This Apple Intelligence feature has proven to be a huge time-saver over the last few days with iOS 18.1 public beta.

The best is yet to come

(Image credit: Apple)

So there you have it – the five best Apple Intelligence features you can try right now in iOS 18.1 public beta. While it’s fair to say that the best is yet to come with the introduction of a smarter Siri, Genmoji, and Image Playground in the future, there are still plenty of Apple Intelligence features worth your time in iOS 18.1

iOS 18.1 is expected to officially launch in October bringing the first wave of Apple Intelligence features to all the best iPhones. Can’t wait until then? iOS 18.1 public beta is available right now.